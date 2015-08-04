* Most stocks sensitive to oil are hit
* But Industries Qatar rises on strong Q2 results
* Saudi, UAE PMI readings improve after slumping in June
* Saudi's Mobily drops further after earnings restatement
* Property firms, top steelmaker support Egypt
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 4 Most major Gulf stock markets fell
on Tuesday after Brent oil tumbled 5 percent, briefly falling
below $50 per barrel, although some supportive economic and
corporate news softened the blow.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged down 0.6 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries slipped
1.4 percent. The firm's profits are sensitive to oil prices,
which plunged on Monday although Brent regained a little ground
on Tuesday to trade just above $50.
Most other petrochemicals companies also fell and the
sector's index was down 1.0 percent.
Telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
dropped 3.1 percent to a fresh six-year low of 30.20 riyals. The
stock tumbled 7.4 percent in the previous session after Mobily
restated results for 2013-14 and the first quarter of 2015,
slashing total profits over the period by nearly 1.76 billion
riyals ($470 million), and posted a loss of 900.9 million riyals
for the second quarter of this year.
But a number of Saudi stocks rose, recovering from a
sell-off earlier this week. Saudi Airline Catering
climbed 0.8 percent after it announced a quarterly dividend of
1.75 riyals, the same as in the last four quarters.
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector grew faster in July
after hitting a record low in June, a survey of businesses
showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi
Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 57.7 points last
month from 56.1 in June, which was its lowest level since the
survey was launched in August 2009.
UAE, EGYPT
In the United Arab Emirates, purchasing managers' data
showed non-oil private sector growth rebounded in July from a
22-month low in June.
But Dubai's stock index fell 0.6 percent;
heavyweight developer Emaar Properties was the most
traded stock, sliding 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.2 percent as most blue chips
fell, including Aldar Properties, which lost 1.5
percent despite reporting an 18 percent increase in
second-quarter profit.
Oil and gas firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
dropped 2.9 percent.
Unlike markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,
Qatar's bourse rose, gaining 0.5 percent as Industries
Qatar climbed 1.9 percent after strong second-quarter
results.
The firm reported a 20 percent increase in second-quarter
profit to 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) against analysts'
average estimate of 1.21 billion riyals.
Egypt's bourse rose 1.2 percent with property
companies among the main supports. Developer Emaar Misr
climbed 1.5 percent, having posted a 283 percent jump
in net profit for the first half of this year and strong sales
growth.
Heliopolis Housing rose 1.3 percent after posting
an 11.4 percent increase in net profit for the 2014/15 fiscal
year.
Real estate consultants JLL said in a quarterly report,
released on Tuesday, that all sectors of the Cairo property
market had performed positively with sentiment improving in the
second quarter.
"Within the residential sector prices are expected to
continue to rise in New Cairo, on the back of major new
announcements..." said Ayman Sami, head of JLL's Egypt office.
But he said projects to the west of Cairo were unlikely to
see such strong price growth.
Ezz Steel jumped 3.0 percent after state company
EGAS confirmed earlier media reports about plans to contract a
new floating liquefied natural gas terminal. The deal could help
Egypt boost LNG imports and ease energy shortages that have
forced companies such as steel makers to curb output.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,769 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 4,097 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,812 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 11,812 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 8,182 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,224 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,467 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,333 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)