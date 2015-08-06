* Saudi's SABIC is main drag on index
* Mobily continues post-earnings slide
* Property-related stocks in Dubai pull back after strong
gains
* Etisalat drops as competitor du says fixed-line market
opens up
* Qatar's Mesaieed falls on sharp H1 profit decline
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 6 Most Gulf stock markets fell on
Thursday as Brent oil dipped below $50 per barrel again, and
Saudi Arabia led losses after a suicide bomb attack in the
southwest of the country killed 17 members of a state security
unit.
The main Saudi index was down about 1 percent before
news of the attack and then slid further, closing 1.6 percent
down at a four-month low of 8,655 points. Petrochemical producer
Saudi Basic Industries, down 2.3 percent, was the main
drag on the benchmark.
Banking and consumer blue chips were also soft. Top lender
National Commercial Bank fell 0.9 percent and food
maker Savola Group dropped 2.3 percent.
Telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
fell 3.1 percent. The stock has now plunged 14.5
percent since the firm revised earnings for more than two years
and posted a second-quarter loss last week.
UAE, QATAR
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.2 percent as
telecommunications operator Etisalat dropped 3.2
percent. Its competitor, Dubai-listed du, said on
Wednesday the United Arab Emirates had started to open its
fixed-line consumer telecommunications market to competition.
Du, whose shares rose as much as 0.8 percent early on
Thursday before closing 0.2 percent lower in a broad sell-off,
had been largely confined to the newer areas of Dubai until it
started offering fixed-line consumer services across the whole
country last month, stepping up competition with Etisalat, du
chief executive Osman Sultan told a conference call.
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as property-related
stocks pulled back after surging in the previous session. DAMAC
Properties, the most traded stock, fell 1.4 percent,
having risen its daily 15 percent limit on Wednesday, when the
company said it had more than tripled its second-quarter profit.
Budget carrier Air Arabia fell 1.8 percent after
it reported a 13.6 percent drop in second-quarter net profit to
146.2 million dirhams ($39.8 million). That was better than
analysts had expected - on average they had predicted 133.7
million dirhams - but revenues at the airline fell, apparently
because of price competition.
Dubai port operator DP World added 1.3 percent; it
has gained 5.9 percent since July 28, when it announced plans
for a $1.6 billion Jebel Ali port upgrade and reported a 4
percent increase in container volumes for the first half.
Qatar's bourse fell 0.6 percent. Mesaieed
Petrochemical slid 1.3 percent after announcing its
net profit fell 55 percent to 403 million riyals ($110.7
million) in the first half of this year.
But Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan edged up 0.3
percent after Moody's changed its outlook on the bank's
long-term issuer ratings to positive from stable.
"In addition to the bank's growing diversification, our
positive outlook is also driven by our expectation that the bank
will continue to post strong overall financial performance,
supported by Qatari government spending and the
overall solid operating environment," the credit rating agency
said.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 8,655 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 4,123 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,835 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.6 percent to 11,770 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,249 points.
OMAN
* The index was flat at 6,430 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,333 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Heavens)