* Saudi trading volume highest since May 2014 * Top petrochemical firm SABIC up 10 pct daily limit * Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards, Saudi CDS pull back * Other Gulf markets up but close before much of global rally * Egypt's Palm Hills Development bounces 8.7 percent By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Aug 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market surged 7.4 percent on Tuesday as the region rebounded from several days of heavy selling, encouraged by stronger oil prices and rising global bourses. The main Saudi stock index's leap to 7,543 points was accompanied by the highest trading volume since May 2014, a positive technical signal. It followed a slide which had taken the index down 23 percent in August, erasing over $100 billion of market value. The bourse's rebound, which accelerated in late trade, partly eased concern about pressure on the Saudi riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar. One-year dollar/riyal forwards fell 15 percent and five-year Saudi credit default swaps , used to insure against a sovereign debt default, dropped to 100 basis points from 120. Fund managers are unwilling to say Gulf markets have bottomed, though, as long as oil prices haven't established a clear floor. Technical indicators suggested the stock markets were very oversold for the short term, making a temporary rebound likely. Nevertheless, Tuesday's recovery in Saudi blue chips suggested some institutional investors felt the market had become reasonably valued after its slide. Top petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries soared its 10 percent daily limit, as did Alinma Bank. Miner Ma'aden gained 8.4 percent. Other Gulf bourses closed before global markets had extended their gains. Dubai's stock index surged 4.6 percent to 3,558 points, Abu Dhabi climbed 1.6 percent and Qatar added 3.2 percent. United Arab Emirates real estate shares in particular were bought back, with blue chip Emaar Properties up 3.4 percent and DAMAC Properties surging 7.7 percent. Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties gained 7.0 percent. Some speculative shares favoured by Dubai retail investors soared. Amlak Finance jumped its daily 15 percent limit and builder Arabtec added 9.8 percent. Qatar's most heavily traded stock, Vodafone Qatar, climbed 4.2 percent. Egypt's market rose 2.8 percent as China's decision to cut interest rates and bank reserve requirements eased, at least temporarily, the panic in emerging markets. All of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks rose with beaten-down property developer Palm Hills Development up 8.7 percent. TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index surged 7.4 percent to 7,543 points. DUBAI * The index jumped 4.6 percent to 3,558 points. ABU DHABI * The index climbed 1.6 percent to 4,334 points. QATAR * The index gained 3.2 percent to 10,906 points. EGYPT * The index rose 2.8 percent to 6,837 points. KUWAIT * The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,835 points. OMAN * The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,760 points. BAHRAIN * The index edged down 0.04 percent to 1,304 points. (Editing by Larry King)