* Sell-offs not as severe as last month
* Saudi Telecom up after saying Internet demand growth
strong
* Saudi banks weak after Fitch cuts outlook
* Dubai's Air Arabia rises on cheap fuel prospects
* Egypt's El Saeed surges on bonus share issue
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 2 Middle East stock markets fell on
Wednesday after oil prices plunged again, although steadier
global equities and some positive corporate news softened the
blow.
Oil futures, which have been the main influence on equities
in the oil-exporting Gulf during the last few weeks of market
turmoil, tumbled 8 percent on Tuesday, erasing all gains made on
the previous day.
But global stock markets were in better shape, with Asian
bourses edging down only modestly on Wednesday while European
bourses rose and Wall Street was expected to open higher.
This prevented a repeat of last month's panic selling in
Saudi Arabia, where the main equity index fell nearly 3
percent in the opening minutes but closed just 1.0 percent
lower. Petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries,
whose profits are hurt by cheap oil, dropped 2.2 percent and was
the main drag.
Al Rajhi Bank lost 1.4 percent and another large
lender, National Commercial Bank fell 1.9 percent.
Credit rating agency Fitch this week revised its outlook on
both banks' ratings to negative from stable, following a similar
revision for the sovereign's outlook last month, which was due
to low oil prices.
Mecca real estate developer Jabal Omar fell 0.7
percent after announcing that it had cancelled a 1.6 billion
riyal ($427 million) contract with a construction firm because
both sides needed to review it.
But Saudi Telecom (STC) rose 1.6 percent after its
chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday the firm expected to
spend another $1 billion in the second half of 2015 on enhancing
its networks to meet surging demand for web-based services.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's stock index dropped 2.0 percent with most
stocks in the red. But budget carrier Air Arabia,
which could benefit from cheaper fuel, rose 1.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.5 percent and energy
firm Dana Gas fell 1.9 percent.
Qatar lost 0.3 percent as heavyweight Industries
Qatar, whose business is largely in petrochemicals,
fell 1.7 percent.
Egypt's main index fell 0.7 percent and bourse data
showed pressure mostly came from selling by non-Arab foreign
institutions.
The Cairo bourse had jumped earlier this week on news that
Italy's Eni had discovered a potentially huge natural gas field
just off Egypt's coast, but the rally was short-lived and the
market has resumed moving in line with broader Middle East
sentiment.
Some stocks were positive however, including El Saeed
Contracting and Real Estate Investment, which surged
7.6 percent after announcing a 20 percent bonus share issue.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 7,368 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.0 percent to 3,514 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 4,352 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 11,386 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 7,150 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 5,763 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 5,751 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,299 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Raissa Kasolowsky)