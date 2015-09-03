* Markets calmer with oil steady and China on holiday * UAE bourses outperform after broad sell-off * Other Gulf markets move little in mixed trade * PMI data positive for UAE, Saudi, Egypt * Egypt's El Sewedy surges on strong Q2 results By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Sept 3 Gulf stock markets consolidated on Thursday after oil prices and global equities steadied, while Egypt jumped on strong economic data and corporate news. Oil moved little on Thursday and Brent crude held above $50 a barrel, stronger than it was when most Gulf stock markets closed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, European stock indexes rose and emerging markets were steady as volatile Chinese markets were closed for holidays. This allowed Saudi Arabia's main stock index to edge up 0.2 percent. The banking sector, up 0.5 percent, was the main support. National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest lender, rose 1.6 percent and Al Rajhi, another large bank, was up 0.7 percent. Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector rose to a five-month high in August, buoyed by the impact of increasing oil production, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Thursday. However the petrochemical sector, whose profits are especially sensitive to oil prices, edged down 0.5 percent. UAE, EGYPT Dubai's bourse, which had suffered the most among Gulf markets from recent volatility and tumbled 4.1 percent in the two previous days, was the top gainer on Thursday and rose 1.6 percent. Property-related stocks were the main supports, with heavyweight developer Emaar Properties up 3.7 percent and its competitor DAMAC gaining 3.3 percent. Construction and engineering firm Drake and Scull surged 7.0 percent. Abu Dhabi's market rose 0.6 percent with gains across the board. Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector accelerated in August to a six-month high, that country's purchasing managers' survey showed. Qatar, on the other hand, lost 0.3 percent after outperforming major Gulf markets in the previous few sessions. Meanwhile, Egypt's main index jumped 2.0 percent after its purchasing managers' survey showed activity grew in August at the fastest pace of 2015 on the back of solid growth in output. "This ... could be the first sign that the (Egyptian) economy has turned the corner after a weak first half of 2015," Jason Tuvey, the Middle East economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a note. "This, coupled with July's sharp drop in the headline rate of inflation, supports our view that the central bank will cut interest rates, possibly as soon as its next meeting later this month." Power plant and cable maker El Sewedy Electric was the top gainer and surged 6.2 percent. The company said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit had jumped to 537.38 million Egyptian pounds ($68.63 million) from 103.62 million pounds a year earlier, but the market had initially ignored the news amid a broad sell-off. But Ezz Steel pulled back 2.5 percent after soaring 15.5 percent earlier in the week on news of a potentially huge gas field discovery off Egypt's coast, which could help to end the country's crippling energy shortages and ease a major constraint on Ezz's production. THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,384 points. DUBAI * The index rose 1.6 percent to 3,570 points. ABU DHABI * The index edged up 0.6 percent to 4,378 points. QATAR * The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,347 points. EGYPT * The index rose 2.0 percent to 7,296 points. KUWAIT * The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,758 points. OMAN * The index lost 0.03 percent to 5,749 points. BAHRAIN * The index was flat at 1,299 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)