* Saudi's Savola, Kuwait Food Co surge on bid report
* Albilad sees value in beaten-down petchems
* Dubai real estate stocks rise as industry event starts
* Negative news weighs on Egypt's bourse
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 7 Most Gulf bourses edged up on
Monday on mostly positive domestic news, shrugging off weaker
oil prices, while Egypt fell after a string of announcements
that dampened investor sentiment.
The main Saudi stock index rose 0.7 percent and food
maker Savola Group was one of the main supports,
surging 4.0 percent.
Savola has joined with Singapore's Temasek Holdings to bid
for Kuwait Food Co (Americana), Bloomberg reported on
Sunday, quoting unnamed sources.
A series of potential suitors has been discussing the
purchase of Americana, majority-owned by Kuwait's Kharafi
family, since early 2014, with no result so far. A Savola
spokesman was not available for comment; Temasek declined to
comment. Shares in Americana surged 4.7 percent.
Other Saudi sectors were also positive, continuing an
advance which began on Sunday after the finance ministry said
the government would continue borrowing if necessary to fund
important development projects.
Citing China's economic slowdown, Saudi Arabia's Albilad
Capital on Sunday cut valuations for companies in the Saudi
petrochemical sector.
It said the price of ammonia in the Middle East had dropped
28.8 percent year-to-date, while mono ethylene glycol had
dropped 21.3 percent, according to quotes from southeast Asia.
Albilad reduced its valuation of Saudi Basic Industries
by 7.5 percent to 98.00 riyals, Yansab by
4.6 percent to 55.40 riyals, Saudi Arabia Fertilisers Co
by 3.4 percent to 125.60 riyals, and Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Ma'aden) by 4.0 percent to 38.00 riyals.
But these valuations are still significantly higher than the
current market prices of all four stocks, after the kingdom's
market witnessed a broad, panicked sell-off last month when oil
hit its lowest levels since 2009.
UAE, EGYPT
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai investors bid up property
stocks, hoping that companies would announce positive news at an
annual industry exhibition.
The emirate's index rose 0.5 percent with developer
DAMAC, the most traded stock, jumping 2.0 percent and
the runner-up, builder Arabtec, surging 3.8 percent.
The Cityscape property exhibition and conference opened in
Dubai on Monday; companies in the sector have traditionally used
it to announce new projects and contract awards.
Abu Dhabi slipped 0.5 percent, although local
developer Aldar Properties rose 1.3 percent.
Qatar's bourse added 0.4 percent, largely because of
Qatar National Bank which rose 1.3 percent.
Egypt's main index edged up in early trade but then
turned negative in a broad sell-off after a series of negative
news announcements.
The country's central bank said on Monday that its foreign
currency reserves had fallen to $18.1 billion from $18.5
billion.
Meanwhile, the investment minister said the government had
signed an agreement with a Chinese company on building and
financing part of a planned new administrative capital east of
Cairo. Investors had hoped local developers would get contracts,
but no such deals have been announced yet.
Finally, Talaat Moustafa Group tumbled 6.0 percent
after a court in Egypt refused to release Hisham Talaat
Moustafa, its former chief executive and member of the family
which controls the conglomerate, from prison on health grounds.
He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison on murder charges.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 7,484 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 3,559 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 4,387 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.4 percent to 11,320 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 7,167 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 5,710 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 5,772 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,294 points.
