* Global background mixed for Gulf
* Fitch says Saudi banks' bad loans to rise
* Sovereign fund buying lifts Qatar
* Egypt's Ezz Steel jumps as key shareholder runs for
parliament
* El Sewedy surges on bullish recommendation
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 10 Middle East stock markets were
mixed on Thursday, supported by oil's turnaround but also
affected by a pull-back in global equities.
Markets in Asia and Europe fell on Thursday after weak
economic data from China and Japan. But oil prices, which had
initially fallen on the same data, pared losses and were
slightly positive when most markets in the Gulf closed.
Saudi Arabia's stock index edged down 0.4 percent
and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's biggest
lender, was the main drag, sliding 1.7 percent.
Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday it expected some
deterioration in Saudi banks' asset quality, particularly in the
contracting and construction sector, and also in retail
portfolios over the next 18 months.
Dubai's index slipped 0.1 percent. Mortgage lender
Amlak Finance, which had surged 3.8 percent on
Wednesday, fell 1.8 percent and most other property names were
also negative.
Meanwhile, logistics firm Aramex rose 1.6 percent
after the company said on Thursday it was in discussions with
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology to build five
logistics areas in Egypt.
Abu Dhabi's bourse added 0.8 percent as most stocks
in that emirate rose.
QATAR, EGYPT
Qatar's index rose 1.7 percent, outperforming the
region after data from the country's central securities
depository showed that sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment
Authority had increased its stake in Qatar Islamic Bank
to 17.36 percent from 16.90 percent.
The stock surged 3.5 percent and most other companies in
Doha also rose.
Egypt's main index edged down 0.2 percent as the
majority of stocks fell. However, cable maker El Sewedy Electric
surged 5.6 percent to 42.90 pounds after NBK Capital
upgraded the stock to "buy" with a fair value estimate of 54.00
pounds.
"We believe that the operating environment is continuing to
improve for El Sewedy in its home market, supported by the large
recent 785 million euro project award as well as its pipeline of
further projects," it said in a note.
Ezz Steel rose 1.6 percent after its main owner
Ahmed Ezz was registered as a candidate for the parliamentary
election following a long legal battle.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 7,718 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,621 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,538 points.
QATAR
* The index added 1.7 percent to 11,853 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,039 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,765 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.04 percent to 5,801 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,291 points.
