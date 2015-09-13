* Egypt's new PM candidate has strong track record
* Lower inflation makes interest rate cut more likely
* Saudi gains on FTSE watch list addition short-lived
* FTSE upgrades Qatar to emerging market
* But phased implementation to start only in one year
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 13 Most Gulf stock markets fell on
Sunday, tracking oil prices, while Egypt rose after the
country's oil minister, a successful reformer, was asked to form
a new government.
The Cairo index climbed 0.6 percent with most
stocks positive after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday
asked Oil Minister Sherif Ismail to name a new cabinet.
The government had submitted its resignation shortly after
authorities arrested Egypt's agriculture minister over
corruption allegations.
Ismail will likely be appointed prime minister, replacing
Ibrahim Mehleb. An engineer who held senior posts at several
state-run energy firms, Ismail is seen as one of the best
performing ministers.
As oil minister, he oversaw politically sensitive reforms,
slashing energy subsidies, and also paid back some arrears to
foreign energy companies to improve Egypt's image among
investors.
Also, Egypt's central bank said at the end of last week that
core annual inflation had dropped to 5.61 percent in August from
6.49 percent in July.
"Overall, we view this as positive news for the markets -
which in our opinion could give rise for expectations of a rate
cut by the central bank," brokerage Naeem said in a note.
GULF
Most Gulf markets were in the red after crude futures fell
on Friday, when influential Wall Street trader Goldman Sachs cut
its outlook on oil. U.S. crude settled 2.8 percent down,
at $44.63 a barrel. Brent lost 1.5 percent to $48.59.
Saudi Arabia's main index had risen initially on
news that index compiler FTSE added the country to its watch
list for potential inclusion in the emerging markets category.
But it gave up all gains later in the day and closed 0.7
percent lower. The petrochemicals sector was
particularly soft and fell 1.1 percent.
Dubai's index fell 1.5 percent as most stocks fell.
Mortgage lender Amlak Finance, the most traded stock
on Sunday and a favourite among speculative short-term investors
in the last few months, tumbled 6.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.3 percent, supported by
telecommunications firm Etisalat which rose 1.4
percent. Etisalat will allow foreign and institutional investors
to buy its shares for the first time on Sept.15 and retail
investors are bidding up the stock in anticipation.
Qatar's benchmark fell 1.7 percent, despite news of
the country's upgrade to emerging market status by FTSE.
The index compiler said on Friday that Qatar's inclusion as
a "secondary emerging market" would be completed in two
tranches. The first one will be implemented in September 2016
and the second in March 2017 semi-annual review.
Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is
sensitive to oil prices, was the main drag on Doha's bourse on
Sunday, dropping 3.0 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 0.7 percent to 7,668 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 3,567 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,552 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 11,657 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 7,082 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,758 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.09 percent to 5,796 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.03 percent to 1,290 points.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)