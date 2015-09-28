* Egypt index confirm positive technical pattern * Amer surges on regulatory approval for reorganisation * CIB strong after NBK Capital's "buy" call * Weak oil prices dampen Gulf * Dubai trading volume rises but still low By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Sept 28 Egypt's stock market climbed on the back of buying by foreign investors as it reopened on Monday after a long Eid al-Adha holiday, while Gulf bourses were narrowly mixed as oil prices stayed low. The main Cairo index rose 0.9 percent from last Tuesday's close to finish at 7,409 points in active trade, with exchange data showing Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers. The rise was technically bullish as it confirmed a positive short-term reversal pattern for the market, which has been in a downtrend since February. The index's rise above the early September peak of 7,324 points triggered a bullish right triangle formed by the highs and lows since late August; the height of the pattern points the index up to the 8,000-point area in coming weeks. Amer Group surged 5.4 percent after saying it had won regulatory approval for a previously announced plan to split into two companies, which it said would create more business opportunities and boost trading in its shares. A new firm, Porto, would handle projects including resorts and spas. Commercial International Bank (CIB) added 2.0 percent to 54.01 Egyptian pounds in its highest trading volume in nearly three months. In a report on Sunday, NBK Capital maintained a "buy" call on the stock with a fair value of 64.40 pounds. It said that although depreciation of the Egyptian pound, pending government reforms and the feasibility of economic development projects remained risks for CIB, it was attractively valued at 1.6 times its projected book value in 2017. A third index constituent, Arab Cotton Ginning, also buoyed the market, rising 3.7 percent. The mood was much less enthusiastic in the oil exporting Gulf, as Brent crude dropped 2.0 percent to below $48 a barrel on concern about a weak global economic outlook. Dubai's index slipped 0.8 percent as trading continued to focus on low-priced, speculative shares favoured by local retail investors. As more investors returned from their Eid holidays, trading volume rose from Sunday, when it was the smallest since April 2013, but it was still low. GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, fell 0.2 percent. Blue chip Emaar Properties lost 1.1 percent. Abu Dhabi's index gained 0.5 percent but this was mainly because of a 5.9 percent jump in thinly traded Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, which stayed inside its trading range of the past month. Six of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were lower. Kuwait's market resumed trading after its break for Eid and its index edged up 0.2 percent, with activity concentrated in second-tier stocks. Investors Holding, the most heavily traded, surged 7.4 percent. Markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are to resume trading on Tuesday after their Eid breaks. MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS DUBAI * The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,582 points. ABU DHABI * The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,516 points. EGYPT * The index climbed 0.9 percent to 7,409 points. KUWAIT * The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,764 points. OMAN * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,768 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)