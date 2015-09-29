* Saudi petrochemicals, miner Ma'aden sold * Banks, Mecca builders slide after haj, crane disasters * Saudi valuations still not attractive * Industries Qatar falls sharply * Foreigners resume net selling in Egypt By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Sept 29 Weak oil prices and global equity prices hit Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar dropping the most as they reopened after a long Eid al-Adha break. The Saudi stock index closed 1.4 percent lower. Brent crude had dropped about 3 percent to below $48 a barrel since the Saudi bourse last traded on Sept. 21; this weighed on Saudi petrochemical shares, with Saudi Basic Industries down 0.6 percent and Saudi Industrial Investment Group losing 4.3 percent. Miner Ma'aden slipped 0.7 percent amid a global sell-off in commodity-related shares because of concern about flagging economic growth in Asia. Makkah Construction and Development, which focuses on projects in Mecca, dropped 3.6 percent after last week's haj disaster near the city, which killed hundreds of people, raised the possibility of new restrictions and development costs associated with the pilgrimage. Jabal Omar, another developer focused on Mecca, fell 1.5 percent. Some banks remained weak after the government suspended construction giant Saudi Binladin Group from new contracts in mid-September following the collapse of a crane in Mecca's Grand Mosque which killed 107 people. The banking sector has major exposure to the Binladin Group; Banque Saudi Fransi, which has lent to the group, fell 3.3 percent on Tuesday. Some stocks seen as defensive plays or undervalued outperformed, however, with telecommunications firms Zain KSA and Mobily closing flat. Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at Abu Dhabi's The National Investor, said the Saudi market was under pressure from weak petrochemical shares, which were sensitive to oil prices, and unattractive valuations, with its forward price-earnings ratio at about 14 times compared to single digits for some emerging markets. "Until global oil prices stabilise, and there is better visibility in the government's spending priorities with oil so low, it will be hard for the market to rebound," he said. Qatar's index sank 1.4 percent with Industries Qatar , a major petrochemical producer, losing 2.5 percent. Dubai fell 0.8 percent in a broad-based sell-off, with blue chip Emaar Properties dropping 1.3 percent. Abu Dhabi slipped 0.9 percent as the most heavily traded stock, Dana Gas, sank 3.6 percent. Egypt's market fell 1.1 percent as non-Arab foreign investors, whose buying had boosted shares on Monday, turned net sellers again, exchange data showed. TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index dropped 1.4 percent to 7,337 points. DUBAI * The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,554 points. ABU DHABI * The index slipped 0.9 percent to 4,476 points. QATAR * The index lost 1.4 percent to 1,275 points. EGYPT * The index fell 1.1 percent to 7,332 points. KUWAIT * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,751 points. OMAN * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,761 points. BAHRAIN * The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,275 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)