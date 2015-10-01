* Trading volumes in Gulf remain modest
* Investors worried about longer-term impact of cheap oil
* News of new foreign investors in Saudi fails to aid market
* Miner Ma'aden at nine-month closing low
* S&P says bank earnings in Gulf may weaken
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 1 Higher oil prices and stronger
global equities failed to lift most stock markets in the Middle
East on Thursday and trading volumes were modest, showing many
investors remain wary of the longer-term outlook for stocks.
Brent oil rose nearly 2 percent to more than $49 a
barrel while Asian and European markets climbed following a
surge on Wall Street.
But this did not stimulate trade in the Gulf, where Saudi
Arabia's stock index dropped 0.8 percent. Al Rajhi Bank
sank 3.7 percent while miner Ma'aden, hit
this week by the global sell-off in commodities-related shares,
lost a further 3.1 percent to a nine-month closing low.
The stock market was unmoved by news that Citigroup
and emerging markets-focused investment manager Ashmore Group
had obtained licences to invest directly in Saudi
stocks. This brings the number of foreign institutions licensed
to do so up to at least three.
Inflows of foreign funds into the market are expected to
remain very gradual, and local investors are worried by factors
such as the weak outlook for oil prices, uncertainty over the
level of government spending, and the war in Yemen.
Across Gulf Arab economies, investors are anticipating a
tightening of banking sector liquidity as cheap oil cuts the
flow of state revenues into bank deposits, and banks set aside
money to buy bonds which governments will use to cover their
budget deficits.
In a report on Thursday, Standard & Poor's said strength in
Gulf banks' earnings in the first half of this year was unlikely
to continue.
"Owing to the knock-on effects of lower oil prices on growth
and asset quality, earnings could weaken over the next several
quarters," it said.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.7 percent. Blue chip
Emaar Properties added 1.4 percent but most gains were
by low-priced speculative stocks such as Arabtec,
which was the most heavily traded share and gained 4.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.4 percent, supported by
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat and First Gulf
Bank, both up 0.7 percent.
Qatar edged down 0.1 percent as drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services fell back 0.8 percent.
Egypt's index slipped 0.3 percent as Arabia
Investments dropped 4.6 percent but investment firm
Qalaa Holdings edged up 0.6 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 7,342 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 3,619 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 4,520 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,453 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,311 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,721 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 5,791 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.03 percent to 1,276 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)