DUBAI Aug 8 Most Gulf markets edged lower on Monday on lingering investor concerns about slowing global growth but declines were stymied after the European Central Bank said it was buying bonds of euro zone strugglers Italy and Spain.

The Saudi market, the largest Arab bourse, was trading lower after recovering slightly on Sunday, following its drop to a five-month low on Saturday on a U.S. downgrade. The index was trading 0.7 percent lower at 1208 GMT.

The U.S. rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's sent regional bourses to lows of at least several months on Sunday, with an uncertain debt situation in Europe weighing.

"The downgrade is not a major issue for U.S., it can survive with such a rating but the bigger issue is the outlook on global growth," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments in Dubai.

"The GDP numbers in the last week show slowness in growth and the recovery is not going as expected," he added.

Dubai's index ended slightly lower, giving up modest earlier gains. It lost 0.8 percent, after slumping to a 20-week on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi's index rose from Sunday's 10-week low, ending up 0.4 percent.

Property stocks supported, with Surouh Real Estate and Aldar Properties both closing 0.8 percent higher.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.8 percent to close at 8,215 points.

Bargain-hunting helped limit declines in Oman, whose benchmark ended 0.8 percent lower.

"Overall the risk reward ratio is turning positive with the market pricing in for most of the uncertainties," said Kanaga Sundar, head of research at Gulf Baader Capital Markets in Muscat.

"The market is going beyond fundamentals right now and is looking more at risk aversion. Already our market has underperformed for the current year and we may see institutions bottom-fishing for blue-chips," he added.

The main drag was heavyweight Bank Muscat which fell 0.9 percent. Oil and gas industry services firm Renaissance Services slipped 2 percent.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index declined 0.8 percent to 1,473 points.

ABU DHABI

* The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to 2,613 points.

QATAR

* The index retreated 0.8 percent to 8,215 points.

OMAN

* The benchmark fell 0.8 percent to 5,605 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure eased 0.2 percent to 5,956 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,275 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)