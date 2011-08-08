* Most Gulf markets close lower, Abu Dhabi rebounds slightly
* Egypt bourse falls to fresh two-year low
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 8 Most Middle East markets edged
lower on Monday on lingering investor concerns about slowing
global growth but declines were stymied after the European
Central Bank said it was buying bonds of euro zone strugglers
Italy and Spain.
The Saudi market , the largest Arab bourse, ended 0.3
percent lower, after recovering slightly on Sunday, following
its drop to a five-month low on Saturday on a U.S. downgrade.
The U.S. rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's sent regional
bourses to lows of at least several months on Sunday, with an
uncertain debt situation in Europe weighing.
"The downgrade is not a major issue for U.S., it can survive
with such a rating but the bigger issue is the outlook on global
growth," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at
Gulfmena Investments in Dubai.
"The GDP numbers in the last week show slowness in growth
and the recovery is not going as expected," he added.
Egypt's main index extended Sunday's 4.2 percent
decline, slipping 2 percent to a fresh two-year low as retail
investors continued a bout of selling begun by foreigners.
Orascom Construction Industries lost 2.5 percent.
Orascom Telecom dipped 3.8 percent and EFG-Hermes
fell 4.6 percent.
Dubai's index ended slightly lower, giving up
modest earlier gains. It lost 0.8 percent, after slumping to a
20-week low on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi's index rose from Sunday's 10-week low,
ending up 0.4 percent.
Property stocks supported, with Surouh Real Estate
and Aldar Properties both closing 0.8 percent higher.
Qatar's index ended 0.8 percent to 8,215 points.
Bargain-hunting helped limit declines in Oman, whose
benchmark ended 0.8 percent lower.
"Overall the risk reward ratio is turning positive with the
market pricing in for most of the uncertainties," said Kanaga
Sundar, head of research at Gulf Baader Capital Markets.
"The market is going beyond fundamentals right now and is
looking more at risk aversion. Already our market has
underperformed for the current year and we may see institutions
bottom-fishing for blue-chips," he added.
Bank Muscat fell 0.9 percent. Oil and gas industry
services firm Renaissance Services slipped 2 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,058 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 2 percent to 4,701 points.
DUBAI
* The index declined 0.8 percent to 1,473 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to 2,613 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 0.8 percent to 8,215 points.
OMAN
* The benchmark fell 0.8 percent to 5,605 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.2 percent to 5,956 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,275 points.
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Dubai and Marwa Awad
in Cairo; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)