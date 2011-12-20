DUBAI/CAIRO Dec 20 Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties slumped to a record low on Tuesday, on talk
that a major government stakeholder could delist the developer,
and Egyptian stocks fell as continued clashes between police and
protesters unnerved investors.
Shares in Aldar fell 2.3 percent to 0.84 dirham, their
lowest price since the stock began trading in 2005. It's
year-to-date losses extended to 63 percent, underperforming the
Abu Dhabi market, which is down 12.7 percent this year.
Aldar's share price was diluted on Thursday after it
converted a portion of bonds held by the government's Mubadala
Development Co into shares. It takes Mubadala's stake
in the developer to nearly 60 percent.
Abu Dhabi's government bailed out Aldar in early 2011, with
a $5.2 billion rescue package in exchange for 2.8 billion
dirhams ($762 million) in convertible bonds to Mubadala and sale
of assets including Ferrari World theme park.
"There are rumors that Mubadala has the intention of
increasing its ownership in Aldar even more and then trying to
delist it like what happened to Aabar," said Joseph Kawkabani
from Franklin Templeton Investments Middle East.
Abu Dhabi-listed Aabar Investment was taken private by
parent International Petroleum Investment Co in 2010.
"There's already less excitement towards Aldar because
people have a hard time understanding its commercial
proposition," Kawkabani added.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.8 percent to its lowest
finish since March 2009. Sorouh Real Estate also
declined, down 1.2 percent.
Dubai's benchmark fell 1 percent to its lowest
close since Nov. 27. Lender Emirates NBD dropped 4.1
percent in heavy trading.
Contractor Arabtec slipped from Monday's 13-month
high, down 5.2 percent.
Elsewhere, Egypt extended its declined to a one-month low as
clashes between police and protesters entered a fifth day.
Cairo's index fell 2.5 percent to its lowest close
since Nov. 22.
All but two of the 30 shares on the index fell, with
Commercial International Bank dropping 5.4 percent,
and heavyweight Orascom Construction losing 3 percent.
"This is a normal reflection of what we are going through on
the political scene," said Margo Moussa from Arab Finance
Brokerage.
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark edged higher by 0.2
percent, helped by buying in cement stocks.
Saudi Cement rose 2.7 percent and Eastern Province
Cement gained 5.7 percent.
"Most of the flow of funds is going to safer sectors, such
as cement because they usually have better earnings and
consequently higher dividend payouts," said Tarek Al Mady, a
Saudi-based financial analyst.
In Qatar, the index gained 0.4 percent, making its
largest one-day gain in two weeks in a technical rebound.
It has support at 8,740 points and is expected to challenge
its next resistance level, which is an April high of 8,843
points, traders said.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.8 percent to 2,373 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1 percent to 1,361 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 2.5 percent to 3,706 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 6,288 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 8,780 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure ticked up 0.2 percent to 5,823 points.
OMAN
* The index dipped 0.7 percent to 5,634 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure dropped 1.3 percent to 1,144 points.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
