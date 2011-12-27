DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi group Savola
climbed to its highest level in nearly 8 months on Tuesday after
saying it old a property firm for $168 million, while most Gulf
markets declined.
Savola rose 2.9 percent to its highest close since May 9. It
sold its 80-percent stake in Al-Mujamaat United Co for Real
Estate to Knowledge Economic City.
Savola also confirmed a report that it would buy the
remaining 22 percent stake in pasta makers Al-Malika and
Al-Farasha in Egypt.
Saudi Arabia's index closed 0.2 percent lower,
slipping from Monday's 21-week closing high.
Construction stocks were mixed as investors booked recent
gains in stocks which rallied ahead of the 2012 budget
announcement. Saudi Steel Pipes fell 6.4 percent, down
from Monday's seven-month high.
The government plans to spend 690 billion riyals ($184
billion) according to its 2012 budget. The finance ministry said
it had set aside 250 billion riyals from the 2011 budget surplus
to fund the construction of 500,000 homes.
"Speculation on building, construction and real estate
stocks will continue for the next two to three weeks, but the
budget will have minimal effect on companies' profits
currently," said Hesham Abo-Jamee at Bakheet Investment Group.
"Most of the projects will go to companies that are not
listed on the exchange like Binladin and Mabani."
Yanbu Cement rose 4.2 percent to a fresh all-time
high. On Monday it reported restarting three of four production
lines which had been closed for two months.
In Dubai, the index slumped 0.8 percent to a fresh
seven-year closing low, hit by as a year-end trading lull.
"Valuations-wise, the market is attractive but the problem
is that there is virtually no investor interest," said Shakeel
Sarwar at Securities & Investment Co (SICO).
"Until big institutional investors take the lead, I don't
think the market will recover in the short-term. Volumes have
fallen, brokerages are shutting down, and it's a sorry tale.
There seems to be no investors willing to come in and commit
long-term capital."
Drake & Scull shed 2.1 percent, while Union
Properties dropped 5.6 percent.
Shuaa Capital slid 6.9 percent, down 60 percent
this year, in what traders called a falling-knife effect.
The struggling investment bank said earlier in December it
will lay off 29 of its employees in the first phase of a planned
redundancy plan to boost profitability.
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties fell 2.4 percent to a
fresh record closing low. The developer said the portion of its
bonds converted into 1.2 billion shares last week by Mubadala
Development Co will be listed on Jan. 2.
Mubadala converted 2.106 billion dirhams ($573 million) of
bonds into shares at a price of 1.75 dirhams on Dec
15.
In Qatar, bluechips helped lift the index 0.2
percent, approaching Sunday's 37-week closing high.
Qatar National Bank added 0.5 percent, Barwa Real
Estate climbed 0.8 percent and Commercial Bank of
Qatar advanced 0.2 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,400 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 1,319 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index eased 0.04 percent to 2,351 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent to 8,804 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.3 percent to 5,663 points.
EGYPT
* The measure declined 0.4 percent to 3,620 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure declined 0.2 percent to 5,791 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 1,144 points.
