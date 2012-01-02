CAIRO/DUBAI Jan 2 Optimism for the year
ahead lifted Egypt's stock market on Monday, while Gulf
bourses were mixed in muted trade as many investors were still
away on holidays.
Egypt's benchmark index rose 1.6 percent as some investors
took new positions in the tentative hope of equity gains this
year after the market slumped by almost half in 2011.
"It's extremely quiet but I think we are still building on
some of the positive momentum of Thursday's session with fund
managers adding some stocks to their portfolios," said Mohamed
Radwan, head of equities at Pharos Securities.
"Some market participants might be betting on a rebound
this year."
Commercial International Bank climbed 1.9 percent,
Citadel Capital added 2.8 percent and Talaat Moustafa
gained 1.7 percent.
UAE markets halted a two-session rally, with investors
finding little reason to add risk.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.2 and Dubai's index
dipped 0.9 percent.
Aldar Properties ended 2.2 percent higher, up for
a third session, and accounted for over half of all shares
traded.
The government bailed out Aldar last week with a $4.6
billion lifeline, buying assets and retiring a loan.
"UAE is perhaps the only market with a lack of positive
catalyst compared to its peers," said Amer Khan, fund manager at
Shuaa Asset Management. "The only exception is event-driven
trading like what happened to Aldar but apart from that, there
would be precious little reason to attract foreign investors."
Dubai's Emaar Properties shed 2.7 percent and
Dubai Islamic Bank fell 1 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark climbed 0.2 percent,
trading higher in three of last five sessions.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
gained 0.5 percent and Saudi Cement rose 1.4 percent.
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company ended
0.4 percent higher, after saying production units at its
refining and petrochemical complex completed a reliability test.
"Banks, construction and petrochemical stocks are the best
option available for investors right now compared to other
markets inside or outside our region," said Tarek Al Mady, a
Riyadh-based independent financial analyst.
In Qatar, the index edged up 0.08 percent.
Heavyweight Qatar National Bank gained 0.7 percent and
Industries Qatar rose 1.1 percent.
United Development ended 6.8 percent lower, down
for a second session after saying last week it was in talks to
issue 80 million new shares to a state pension
fund.
In Oman, stocks expected to post strong 2011 earnings helped
lift the index by 0.1 percent, up for a fourth session.
Al Jazeira Services ended 6 percent higher and Oman
Emirates Investment Holding closed 5.3 percent up.
Oman National Investment climbed 4.7 percent.
"There is strong buying on expectations for dividend yield
and Q4 earnings mainly from traders and local asset managers,"
says Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure gained 1.6 percent to 3,680 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 1,342 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure declined 0.2 percent to 2,397 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 6,399 points.
QATAR
* The index ticked up 0.08 percent to 8,786 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,710 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dipped 0.4 percent to 5,792 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.5 percent to 1,139 points.
