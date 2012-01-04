DUBAI Jan 4 Kuwait's stock index
fell to a seven-year low on Wednesday as foreign investors
exited on political uncertainty in the Gulf Arab state, while
other regional markets were mixed.
Heavyweight telecom operator Zain fell 1.1
percent, Commercial Bank of Kuwait shed 2.5 percent
and Ahli United Bank dipped 1.2 percent.
The index slipped 0.5 percent, its largest one-day loss in
six weeks, to end at its lowest close since August 2004 .
"Surprisingly, there was a strong exit from foreigners today
on what little liquidity we have from them -- they don't like
the instability," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be
identified.
Kuwait's ruler has called an early parliamentary election
for Feb. 2, nearly two weeks after he dissolved the chamber
after a long-running dispute with the cabinet that has paralysed
politics in the oil-exporting country.
"We're less than a month away from elections and the market
will continue moving sideways - 20 points up or down," the
trader said.
In the UAE, markets ended mixed with Dubai's benchmark
slipping 0.3 percent and Abu Dhabi's index
climbing 0.3 percent.
Emaar Properties shed 0.8 percent and logistics
operator Aramex dipped 1.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was the main support to
the index, rising 2.5 percent.
"Abu Dhabi's bank performance in 2011 was better than people
expected and it's a good buying opportunity at these levels,"
said Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of Middle East Financial
Brokerage Co.
"We might see some buying appetite for the banking sector
but if we are talking about price movement, we have to see
institutional funds coming into the market, which have been
absent."
In Qatar, the benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent to a
fresh 11-month closing high on local buying interest.
Barwa Real Estate rose 1 percent, Qatar Gas
Transport climbed 0.7 percent and Qatar National Bank
gained 0.1 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index eased 0.09 percent, down for a
second session in five.
Petrochemical stocks were the main drag. Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) and National Industrialization
slipped 0.5 percent each.
Sentiment was downbeat after Advanced Petrochemical Company
(APC) said it expected a fourth-quarter net profit of
91 million riyals ($27 million), a 2 percent increase over the
same period of 2010.
Bakheet Investment Group had estimated APC to post a
quarterly profit of 121.1 million riyals.
Hesham Abo-Jamee, chief executive officer at Bakheet
Investment Group, said he expected petrochemical companies to
post an annual growth of about 20 percent, but little growth for
the fourth-quarter, compared to the earlier quarter.
In Oman, the bourse snapped a five-session rally,
easing 0.1 percent.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)