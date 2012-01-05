DUBAI Jan 5 Kuwait's market slumped to a
new seven-and-half-year-low on Thursday on political uncertainty
in the Gulf state, while regional bourses ended mixed with many
investors away on holidays and global markets providing few
cues.
The Kuwaiti index fell 0.5 percent, its fourth
consecutive decline, to end at its lowest level since August
2004, with little buying interest among investors.
"There is a downtrend in Kuwait because of political issues
and it's still expensive so the trend should continue," said
Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.
Kuwait's ruler has called an early parliamentary election
for Feb. 2, nearly two weeks after he dissolved the chamber
following a long-running dispute with the cabinet that has
paralysed politics in the OPEC oil-exporter.
Telecoms operator Zain fell 1.2 percent and Kuwait
Finance House declined 1.1 percent.
Elsewhere, Oman International Bank (OIB) rose 3.2
percent, after a local newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying
its merger talks with HSBC were at an advanced stage.
In October, the two banks confirmed they were in talks over
merging their operations in the Gulf Arab state.
"OIB has a strong balance sheet and with HSBC, we see robust
growth in the merger," said Adel Nasr, United Securities
brokerage manager.
Muscat's benchmark gained 0.3 percent to its highest
close since September 2010.
In Dubai, contractor Arabtec gained 1.9 percent,
helping lift the emirate's index.
Arabtec said on Wednesday it had won a $153 million contract
for the expansion of Dubai airport.
"There are still a few rumors regarding Arabtec that one
shareholder is trying to buy a large stake," Henin said.
Dubai's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent but it is in a
five-month declining trend.
Dubai Investment gained 4.1 percent and logistics
operator Aramex climbed 1.7 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, banks were the main drag on the index
which slipped 0.7 percent in its largest one-day drop in two
weeks.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi dipped 0.5 percent,
First Gulf Bank fell 1 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank dropped 2.8 percent.
In Qatar, the index eased 0.07 percent, slipping from
Wednesday's 11-month high.
Industries Qatar fell 0.6 and United Development
declined 3.1 percent.
Banks gained, with Commercial Bank of Qatar
climbing 0.6 percent, and Masraf Al Rayan rising 0.4
percent.
"Trading in Qatar was relatively thin today, with some key
stocks seeing wider spreads," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant
fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
"There aren't any specific catalysts at the moment and
global markets are relatively calm as many traders are standing
aside in anticipation of U.S. job-related numbers due today and
more importantly tomorrow. We'll probably see activity tick up a
notch next week."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.5 percent to 5,727 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,733 points.
DUBAI
* The index ticked up 0.2 percent to 1,349 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 2,430 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.07 percent to 8,886 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 3,628 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.1 percent to 1,138 points.
