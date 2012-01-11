CAIRO/DUBAI Jan 11 Egypt's main index
reached a three-week high on Wednesday on hopes Orascom
Telecom will pull the market higher when it resumes
trade following a tentative deal to resolve a dispute over its
Algerian unit Djezzy.
Markets were mixed in the Gulf, with Qatar National Bank
rebounding a day after investor disappointment at the
proposed dividend knocked its shares down the most since
late-2009.
Investors in Egypt targeted heavyweight stocks hit hardest
in the market's steep decline last year, with property developer
Talaat Moustafa Group up 5.4 percent and Ezz Steel
gaining 5.8 percent.
A long-running row over Djezzy's fate has weighed on
Orascom's share price, but on Monday Vimpelcom, which
acquired most of Orascom in April, said it had agreed to sell a
majority stake in the unit to Algeria's government pending an
agreement on price.
OT's local shares have been suspended since Nov. 24 pending
its split into two listed companies - a second listing, Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology, will include the assets
excluded from Vimpelcom's takeover - but the firm's global
depositary receipts have gained 18 percent this week.
"The rise in the GDRs is all because of Djezzy. If the
stocks start trading in the next couple of days they will catch
up with the GDRs. Both should rise by at least 25 percent," said
Ahmed Abu Taleb, foreign sales trader at Pharos Securities.
If Orascom's two listings were to gain 10 percent, it would
lift Cairo's main share index by 1 percent, he added.
Both stocks will start trading a day after an official
announcement on the split is published in newspapers. No date
has yet been fixed.
Cairo's benchmark climbed 0.8 percent to its highest finish
since Dec. 19.
In Qatar, QNB rose 1.7 percent, after dropping 5.2 percent
on Tuesday, and led bank stocks higher.
Doha Bank climbed 3.1 percent and Commercial Bank
of Qatar added 1.1 percent.
Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira rose 0.6 percent to a
six-month high after the lender's fourth-quarter profit beat
forecasts.
It reported a fourth-quarter profit of 110 million riyals
($29.3 million) as it swung from a loss a year earlier.
"The management attributed the growth in net income to
increased total operating income and lower operating expenses,"
a note from NCB Capital said.
"From lower operating expenses, we believe lower net
provisions are the key reason behind the net income increase."
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 3,766 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,711 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 6,486 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.06 percent to 5,717 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 1,334 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to 2,365 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.08 percent to 5,710 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure lost 0.5 percent to 1,129 points.
(Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)