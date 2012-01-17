DUBAI Jan 17 The Saudi bourse led declines in the Gulf, as petrochemical stocks weighed on Tuesday after Saudi Kayan Petrochemical reported a widening fourth-quarter loss, while Egyptian stocks resumed their climb.

Shares in Kayan, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), fell 6.7 percent to a five-month low. Heavyweight SABIC dropped 2.1 percent to its lowest close in seven weeks.

Kayan said its quarterly net loss surged to 190.8 million riyals ($50.9 million) from a loss of 4.11 million riyals a year earlier period, citing lowere petrochemical prices.

"This was supposed to be Kayan's first quarter of commercial operations and their loss was disappointing," said Farouk Miah, acting head of research at NCB Capital. "This is bad because it means SABIC's results will be worse than expected and hence the sector is down."

After trading closed, SABIC reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly earnings, missing forecasts.

National Industrialization (Tasnee) fell 3.3 percent after reporting a 42.7 percent rise in earnings, but missing an analyst estimate.

Banque Saudi Fransi slipped 1.2 percent after its quarterly net profit fell 6.8 percent, missing forecasts.

Al Rajhi Bank, the largest Saudi lender by market value, fell 1.4 percent.

The kingdom's benchmark ended 0.8 percent lower, slumping to its lowest close since Dec. 21.

In Egypt, the main index gained 1.2 percent, climbing for a sixth session in seven, with Ezz Steel extending a rally after reports last week saying it had resolved a dispute over factory licences.

"The (licence) decision is not final yet," said analyst Omar Taha at Beltone. "They are still in negotiations. Market talk suggests that the agreement is close to being finalised. Obviously it's positive, and the market is foreseeing this."

Ezz shares, which slumped in 2011, surged 7.9 percent, the most actively traded stock on the index.

In the UAE, markets ended mixed with Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas ending flat after saying it will honour the outstanding $920 million on an Islamic bond maturing in October.

The stock rose up to 8.8 percent intraday, recovering from an all-time low. Dana shares are down 17.8 percent in January.

"Some investors believing that at this level, Dana offers an attractive entry point. The stock looks like it has been oversold," said Abid Riaz, financial adviser at EFG-Hermes.

Investors remained cautious on the lack of clarity from the energy firm on how it will be able to meet its debt obligations.

Dana said it had appointed an international firm to advise on its $920 million convertible sukuk.

Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.4 percent to its lowest close since February 2009.

"Nobody is willing to take the risk to come and buy at this point, it would be like catching a falling knife," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at the National Investor. "There is money on the sidelines (in UAE), but people are waiting and watching for something interesting."

Telecoms operator Etisalat dropped 4.2 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shed 1.1 percent.

Dubai's benchmark climbed 0.7 percent, rising from Monday's all-time closing low.

In Qatar, the index ended 0.5 percent lower at 8,600 points with losers outnumbering gainers 14 to seven.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 6,370 points.

EGYPT

* The measure rose 1.2 percent to 3,877 points.

DUBAI

* The index gained 0.7 percent to 1,310 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 1.4 percent to 2,293 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to 8,600 points.

OMAN

* The index declined 0.6 percent to 5,602 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure climbed 0.5 percent to 5,789 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 1,138 points. (Additional reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)