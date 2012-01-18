DUBAI Jan 18 The Saudi stock index
recovered in late trade to close 0.1 percent higher on
Wednesday, halting two days of sharp losses following
lower-than-expected earnings, and UAE bourses rebounded after
recent falls.
Al Rajhi Bank, the largest listed lender by market
value, edged up 0.4 percent after reporting a 13.9 percent rise
in quarterly profit, but slightly missing a consensus forecast.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) ended 0.3
percent lower after falling during the day to its lowest level
since Nov. 27. It reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly, due
to lower petrochemical prices.
"Petchems, as expected, have been weak and banks have also
been weaker," said Farouk Miah, acting head of research at NCB
Capital. "Provisioning has been higher and operating business
has not been as strong as expected.
"A lot of stocks remain at good value. Banks' provisioning
was hopefully a year-end thing and will not continue, so we're
positive on them," Miah added.
Saudi Savola Group gained 2.1 percent after its
quarterly earnings beat analyst forecasts.
In Abu Dhabi, the index made its largest one-day
advance in two years, rising 1.7 percent and rebounding from
Tuesday's milestone low.
Shares in Dana Gas jumped 8.8 percent, up for a
second day since Monday's all-time closing low.
The stock had plummeted on worries it would not be able to
pay an outstanding $920 million on a sukuk maturing in October.
The energy firm said late on Tuesday it will honour the sukuk.
Telecoms operator Etisalat rose 3.7 percent,
rebounding from Tuesday's 23-month low.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
surged 7.8 and 7.3 percent respectively, also recovering from
recent lows.
"It is only a rebound after a week of a sell-off," said Musa
Haddad, head of the MENA equity desk at National Bank of Abu
Dhabi.
"Dana is a factor, but Aldar and Sorouh's bounce is an
addition due to a technical rebound.
"The lack of volumes is a clear indication the bounce is not
sustainable. A lack of catalysts and lack of institutions in the
market will keep this market weak," he added.
In Dubai, Union Properties surged 12.3 percent
after a newspaper said it reached a $1 billion debt deal with
Emirates NBD. The lender gained 3.3
percent.
Dubai's benchmark closed 1.6 percent higher,
gaining for a second day since Monday's all-time low.
In Qatar, the benchmark index ended 0.5 percent lower
at an 11-week low. Large-caps dragged on investor concerns about
fourth-quarter results.
Industries Qatar fell 1.3 percent and Qatar Gas
Transport Co dipped 1.4 percent.
Investors are worried about spillover impact of lower
petrochemical product prices that impacted regional bellwether
SABIC's quarterly earnings.
"For fourth-quarter results, main concerns go now towards
Industries Qatar because IQCD is on the same boat of petrochem
as SABIC," said Talal Touqan, head of equity research at Al Ramz
Securities.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticked up 0.1 percent to 6,378 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 1.7 percent to 2,333 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,331 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.5 percent to 8,555 points.
EGYPT
* The measure gained 0.7 percent to 3,904 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure edged up 0.2 percent to 5,800 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.1 percent to 5,596 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.08 percent to 1,138 points.
