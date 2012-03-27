By Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 27
DUBAI, March 27 Most Gulf Arab markets fell on
Tuesday as an early-year rally gave way to consolidation, with
investors now wanting to see if first-quarter results can
justify recent share price gains.
Saudi Arabia's index fell for a first session in
five, slipping from Monday's 42-month high.
Zain Saudi dropped 5.1 percent. The indebted
telecoms operator's shares have gained 67 percent since late
January, when it received approval to extend a 9.75 billion
riyal ($2.6 billion) Islamic financing facility for an
additional six months.
The index fell 0.2 percent, trimming its 2012 gains to 21
percent. Analysts said the largest Arab bourse could rally
further, with turnover reaching five-year highs in recent weeks
and the economy of the top oil exporter forecast to grow 4
percent this year.
"Saudi's rally was long overdue," said Mohammed Yasin, an
Abu Dhabi-based capital markets specialist.
"Liquidity has come back in, partly because of expectations
the market will open up to direct foreign share ownership. The
Saudi market is 80 percent retail, but foreigners trading
through swaps contracts have added to that.
"Some hedge funds like the Saudi market because of the high
volumes."
Such expectations may leave the bourse prone to a sharp
correction and a drop in liquidity if market reforms fail to
happen, Yasin said, but for now sentiment remains bullish.
"The market is rising slowly, but surely and it looks like
it will be the top performer in the Gulf this year," he said.
Saudi Arabia has yet to finalise a timeframe for when it will
open up the stock market for direct foreign ownership, the
bourse's chief executive said in December.
In Dubai, the index fell for a second day, dropping
0.2 percent to take its losses to 5.8 percent since March 5's
16-month high.
National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) plunged 7.6
percent, but has still nearly tripled in value this year, while
Deyaar Properties eased 2.3 percent to trim its 2012
gains to 100 percent. Between them, this pair claimed nearly a
third of all shares traded.
"UAE markets are consolidating, which happens around
earnings season," said Yasin. "As the frequency of company's
annual meetings increased this month, the market slowed down.
"The speculators that were trading the market are now
largely out, because they've either already taken their
positions and are waiting to collect dividends or they've made
their money and have exited the market."
UAE markets are likely to trade sideways for the time being,
with many investors looking for an indication of likely
first-quarter earnings before committing more money to shares,
he said. "Liquidity has abated, at least in the short term."
Egypt's main index rose 1.6 percent, rebounding
from the previous day's six-week low.
"The market got hit this week, but foreigners were buyers
and retail investors are taking that as an indication for the
short term, and that's turned sentiment positive," said one
Cairo equity trader.
Foreign portfolio investors fled Egypt after last year's
popular uprising. A few have bought into equities this year as
the market rallied 39 percent from December's three-year low,
but traders said foreigners were still waiting for more
political stability before returning in greater numbers.
Investment bank EFG-Hermes was the top trader as
it climbed 2.8 percent, rallying for a second day since saying
it was in talks to merge some of its operations with Qatari
Islamic investment bank QInvest.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index dropped 0.2 percent to 7,767 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,652 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 1.6 percent to 4,985 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.5 percent to 5,795 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 0.5 percent to 8,773 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index eased 0.1 percent to 2,575 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.4 percent to 6,187 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 1,152 points.
