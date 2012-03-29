By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 29
DUBAI, March 29 A negative global backdrop
weighed on United Arab Emirates bourses on Thursday as
risk-averse investors reduced positions, and most other regional
markets also ended lower.
Dubai's index retreated 2 percent, giving back
Wednesday's gains but it remains 21.8 percent up year-to-date.
"We're seeing a high-correlation with global markets and
sentiment," said Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East head of
investment.
"Dubai outperformed regional markets yesterday (Wednesday)
and, on days of negative global sentiment, investors here book
profits."
Large-caps led declines, with Emaar Properties
falling 1.9 percent, Dubai Financial Market down 1.7
percent and lender Emirates NBD retreating 1.6
percent.
Investors are looking for catalysts before expecting further
gains and high hopes are pinned on first-quarter earnings to
justify the rally seen earlier this year.
"Sentiment remains positive among domestic traders (but)
we'll probably trade sideways to a small upside with caution
ahead of Q1 numbers," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of
institutional equity sales.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.5 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 23. The move cut 2012 gains to 6.3
percent.
Sorouh Real Estate shed 0.8 percent and Aldar
Properties fell 5.4 percent.
After the market closed, Abu Dhabi investment arm Mubadala
Development Co said it would transfer a 14-percent
stake in Aldar Properties to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
in return for a loan facility.
Global stocks dipped on Thursday after disappointing U.S.
data tempered the outlook for the world's biggest economy.
Elsewhere, Qatar's inched up marginally to end flat at 8,791
to equal Wednesday's 11-week closing high.
Analysts expect the index to rally further in coming
sessions, as fundamentals and technical indicators support.
"I think the next stop will be the 8,800 level, this will be
a tremendous step towards recovery and such level could easily
be attained with higher volume trading," said Yassir Mckee,
executive manager at Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.
In Oman, the bourse retreated for a fifth session as some
stocks went ex-dividend. The benchmark dipped 0.5 percent
to its lowest close since Feb. 22.
Oman International Investment dropped 9.9 percent
and Bank Dhofar fell 2.9 percent.
"Oman is adjusting for dividends but otherwise the undertone
appears to be bullish," said Harikumar Varma, assistant
vice-president of asset management at Gulf Baader Capital
Markets.
"I think we are looking forward to a bright earnings season
in April and that is driving the prices."
Bluechip Bank Muscat gained 1.7 percent and Al
Jazeira Services climbed 4.9 percent.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's index ended 0.4 percent lower,
down for a fourth session in five.
Investors are expecting weak first-quarter earnings as
political instability continues to hold back progress on a $130
billion development plan, which many hope will boost economic
growth.
"We are waiting for the results, which are most likely to be
disappointing," said Safaa Zbib, head of research at Kuwait and
Middle East Financial Investment Co. "The stress between the
parliament and the government will lead the development plan to
continue to be on hold," she added.
Telecom operator Zain ended flat. Its board
approved a 65 fils per share dividend and the chairman said he
expects 2012 profits will be equal to or higher than last year's
net profit of $1.03 billion.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The measure fell 2 percent to 1,649 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark slipped 0.5 percent to 2,553 points.
EGYPT
* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 5,019 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched up 0.01 percent at 8,791
points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dipped 0.4 percent to 6,165 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,690 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure ticked up 0.2 percent to 1,152 points.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)