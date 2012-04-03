By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, April 3
DUBAI/CAIRO, April 3 Builder Arabtec
surged on Tuesday, lifting Dubai's bourse to a four-week high
after Abu Dhabi fund Aabar nearly doubled its stake, while
growing political tensions weighed on Egypt's bourse.
Shares in Arabtec jumped 15 percent to finish at their
highest price level since March 5.
Abu Dhabi government-owned fund Aabar bought a 5.1 percent
stake through a real estate unit. It already owned 5.3 percent
through an energy unit.
"The share price movement is linked to the shareholding
structure and speculation on whether Aabar will continue to
increase its stake," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at
The National Investor. "It's not about valuations right now."
Dubai's index climbed 2.4 percent, its largest
daily gain in three weeks, to its highest close since March 5.
Buying momentum picked up in other stocks with bluechips
seeing more interest. Emaar Properties gained 3.6
percent and Dubai Financial Market rose 6 percent.
"The Arabtec story could help the market further and then
the results come in... we are waiting for new catalysts. There
are some good hints in Dubai for first-quarter numbers. That's
why we didn't have a big correction after the rally (that
started in mid-January)," said Henin.
Egypt's index fell 1 percent as a more assertive
stance by the Muslim Brotherhood, the dominant political force,
deepened uncertainty over a planned transition to civilian rule.
A rally that made Egypt the world's best performing stock
market at the start of the year was built partly upon optimism
that the Brotherhood and the country's army rulers were working
to avoid a showdown before a presidential vote starting in May.
The ruling military council has now rejected the Islamist
group's demand for the army-backed cabinet to be sacked so it
can lead the formation of a new one.
The Brotherhood, which previously said it would not field a
presidential candidate, changed tack on Saturday, backing its
deputy leader to succeed ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.
"Since the Brotherhood has overall control of the parliament
and the constitutional assembly, many will be concerned that
Islamists will have full control of Egyptian politics if they
also won the presidency," said Said Hirsh at Capital Economics.
The index has dropped 10 percent since a strong rally ran
out of steam in early March and traders say local retail
investors have been selling equities since the weekend.
Omar Darwish at CIBC brokerage said foreign investors, who
were net buyers of Egyptian stocks during the rally, had
switched to being net sellers.
"Foreigners are still waiting and watching how political
events will pile up. We think they may go in before the
presidential election if a better picture emerges," he said.
Orascom Telecom lost 3.1 percent and Talaat
Moustafa Group falls 0.8 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index climbed for a fifth
session, rising 0.3 percent to a fresh 42-month high.
Yamama Cement climbed 2 percent after it kicked
off earnings season, reporting a 54 percent earnings rise.
Saudi Cement rose 3.2 percent and Yanbu Cement
gained 2.6 percent.
"What this reads is that if Yamama is doing well, all
companies in the sector will also do well," said Farouk Miah,
acting head of Research at NCB Capital.
In Qatar, the index slipped 0.2 percent, snapping an
eight-session rally which took it to a 12-week closing high.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The measure rose 2.4 percent to 1,694 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1 percent to 4,907 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,931 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.2 percent at 8,853 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 5,793 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 6,179 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark climbed 0.1 percent to 2,564 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.06 percent to 1,150 points.
