By Sherine El Madany and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, April 4
CAIRO/DUBAI, April 4 Egypt's bourse fell on
Wednesday, weighed by Orascom Telecom (OT) which
declined for a fifth day over concerns the sale of a stake in
its Algerian unit might take longer than expected, while trading
was mixed on Gulf bourses.
OT shares slid 8.4 percent, and Cairo's benchmark index
finished 1.4 percent lower.
United Arab Emirates' Al Bayan newspaper quoted Algeria's
finance minister as citing disagreement between Algeria and OT's
parent company Vimpelcom on the value of the deal for a
51 percent of OT's mobile phone unit Djezzy.
"The index is down mainly because of OT. Today, according to
al-Bayan newspaper, negotiations to buy Djezzy may take months
to conclude due to a disagreement over the price," said Mohamed
Kotb of Naeem Brokerage.
Last week, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters
Algeria would pay $6.5 billion for a controlling stake in
Djezzy.
Orascom Telecom holds an 11 percent weight of the benchmark.
In Saudi Arabia, the bourse snapped a five-session rally
amid a weak global backdrop. The index fell 0.4 percent,
as heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corp and Al
Rajhi Bank dipped 0.7 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Global stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve dimmed hopes for fresh asset-buying and oil
slipped.
"This week, the market ran up quite a bit and you would
expect investors to be more cautious and limit their exposures -
anything could happen over the weekend," said Muhammad Faisal
Potrik, research analyst at Riyad Capital.
The selling pressure is likely to ease up as investors are
still upbeat on first-quarter earnings numbers.
"Fundamentals are still intact and there's no reason for the
momentum to not continue," Potrik added. He said petrochemical
and banking stocks are expected to post strong first-quarter
earnings, with SABIC's sales seen as being up 9 percent
year-on-year but net income 8 percent lower during the first
quarter.
In Dubai, bluechips helped lift the index 0.6
percent to a four-week high.
Emaar Properties gained 2.8 percent and telecom
operator du climbed 0.9 percent.
Arabtec jumped for a second session, up 3.5
percent, since Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments nearly doubled
its stake to 10.45 percent in the Dubai builder.
"Bluechips will stay close to current levels while other,
smaller names, will sell off," said Amer Khan, fund manager at
Shuaa Asset Management. "There is a rotation going into some
names before Q1 numbers come in and if global markets rally,
these would outperform."
In Qatar, trading volumes in Qatar slumped to an 11-week low
and the index closed flat as buying interest was muted
ahead of earnings.
Qatar National Bank slipped 0.7 percent. After the
market closed, it reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly
profits, just shy of analyst estimates.
In Kuwait, the index fell 0.3 percent to a
three-week low as a weak outlook for earnings dampened
sentiment.
"The sentiment for Q1 numbers is not looking good at all.
Operationally, companies did not post great numbers for year-end
and nothing has happened since to make people think that they
will do well for the first quarter," said a Kuwait-based trader,
who asked not to be identified.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 4,838 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,895 points.
DUBAI
* The measure gained 0.6 percent to 1,703 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched up 0.01 percent to 2,564 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.04 percent at 8,850 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 6,159 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 5,806 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.8 percent to 1,141 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)