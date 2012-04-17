By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 17 Bellwether Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) made its largest daily gain in
nearly 11 months on Tuesday after its earnings beat forecasts,
helping lift the bourse from seven-week lows, while Egyptian
shares fell on election uncertainty
SABIC jumped 4.3 percent to 102.25 riyals in its largest
daily gain since March 2011.
SABIC said first-quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27
billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher
input prices. Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the
firm would post a profit of 6.7 billion riyals.
"The market has already beaten down the stock on result
nervousness," Riyad Capital wrote in a note.
"Trading at 9.5 times 2012 estimated earnings with a
dividend yield of 5.6 percent, we believe the stock will reverse
its underperformance and we continue to recommend a 'buy"'
rating," Riyad Capital added, raising its target on SABIC to
121.50 riyals from 117 riyals.
The index climbed 3.2 percent, rebounding after
closing lower in eight of the previous nine sessions. The
largest Arab bourse is up 17 percent year-to-date.
"It's not entirely clear whether we're done with the
correction yet or not, but we are now reasonably positioned for
slower and steady gains," said Paul Gamble, head of research at
Jadwa Investment.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) gained 1.1 percent. The
telecoms firm reported a 21 percent rise in earnings on Monday,
just short of forecasts.
In Egypt, the main index fell 1.2 percent after the
body overseeing the country's presidential election disqualified
ten out of 23 candidates from the race, adding to doubts over a
transition to democracy.
A ruling on appeals by the disqualified candidates, which
include front-runners such as former spy chief Omar Suleiman,
the Muslim Brotherhood's Khairat al-Shater and ultra-orthodox
Salafi sheikh Hazem Salah Abu Ismail, was expected on Tuesday.
"People are awaiting the final verdict on who is eligible to
run for the presidency," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance
Brokerage. "The ambiguity continues and we're seeing extremely
low turnover."
In Abu Dhabi, telecoms operator Etisalat helped
the index rise 0.2 percent from Monday's eight-week low.
Etisalat climbed 1.3 percent, trimming its year-to-date
losses to 4 percent.
Aldar Properties dipped 0.9 percent after signing
a $1.09 billion loan with National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)
, saying the deal would allow the company to manage its
working capital and liquidity requirements for three years.
"Aldar has been a bit tight on liquidity and had significant
leverage - this is basically to fund business as usual," said
Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq bank.
Dubai's benchmark closed largely flat at 1,649
points, with year-to-date gains at 21.9 percent.
"Dubai continues to stay within its tight range of the past
month with a high of 1,707 and a low support of 1,637," said
Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities.
"Fluctuations within the range have little consequence."
If the index breaks below this range, its next support will
be at 1,592, while a break above would push it towards 1,730, he
added.
Qatar's measure slipped 0.1 percent to its lowest
close since March 25, while Kuwait's index climbed 0.7
percent and Oman's benchmark rose 0.6 percent.
