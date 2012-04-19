(Refiles to fix wording in headline)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 19 Dubai's index slipped
to a six-week closing low on Thursday and other Gulf bourses
also fell as investors cut positions ahead of the weekend amid
uncertainty in global markets.
Selling pressure in small-cap stocks led Dubai's benchmark
to a fifth straight decline, down 0.3 percent to its lowest
finish since March 3. Late buying helped the index recoup some
intraday losses.
"The downward pressure came from expectations of a sell-off
in international markets on concerns over Spain's bond auction,"
said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena
Investments. "But when they saw it went well, some late buyers
came in to pick up securities that were sold-off heavily during
the day."
Spain managed to sell 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of
bonds at auction on Thursday, as much as it wanted, while global
markets were steady.
Dubai mortgage lender Tamweel fell 4 percent,
extending declines since it posted a 33 percent fall in first
quarter net profit.
National Central Cooling (Tabreed) slipped 2.5
percent and Emaar Properties lost 0.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index declined 0.5 percent, down for a
fifth session in seven.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
were the main drags, falling 3.5 and 2.7 percent respectively.
This pair accounted for half of all shares traded on the index.
In Qatar, Doha Bank dropped 2.7 percent despite
posting an estimate-beating first-quarter net profit of 389.9
million riyals ($107 million).
"Doha Bank's stock price rallied sharply in the second half
of 2011 on expectations of significantly high growth prospects,"
said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah
Capital. "The numbers aren't as strong as they were expected to
be in order to sustain such high price levels, so we're seeing
some profit taking."
Other banks also slipped, with Qatar Islamic Bank
and Commercial Bank of Qatar down 0.7 and 1.5 percent
respectively.
Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) declined 4.5
percent, after going ex-dividend. The firm is expected to report
its earnings on Thursday. EFG-Hermes estimates Nakilat will post
a 10.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit.
Doha's index dipped 0.9 percent to 8,639 points, its
lowest since March 21.
Aboulhosn said the index has strong support at the 8,600
level, trading in a technical consolidation pattern.
Elsewhere, Oman International Bank (OIB) gave back
earlier gains to end flat as investors give a mixed response to
the news that Europe's biggest bank HSBC will merge its
Oman business with the lender.
Shares in OIB had risen to a 15-week high in early trade.
HSBC will hold a 51 percent stake in the enlarged operation,
which will be named HSBC Bank Oman SOAG.
"Whenever the news becomes reality, investors will get rid
of the stock," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage
manager.
Oman's benchmark slipped 0.06 percent, easing from
Wednesday's 10-month high.
Investors booked gains from a recent rally. Bank Muscat
slipped 0.6 percent, Al Anwar Holding
dropped 2.6 percent.
Oman National Investment Corporation supported the
index, rising 5 percent.
"Trading activity is good and people are optimistic about
the market. I think this will continue for a while and Q1
results will support," Nasr added.
(Editing by Reed Stevenson)