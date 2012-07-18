DUBAI, July 18 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemicals producer, rose on Wednesday despite its quarterly profit trailing estimates, while earnings euphoria on Emaar Properties lifted Dubai's bourse to a new 10-week high.

SABIC's shares, which were seen as oversold, climbed 0.6 percent to 86.75 riyals, taking their gains to 1.8 percent since July 15's 16-month low.

SABIC's second-quarter profit fell 35 percent to 5.3 billion riyals ($1.41 billion). Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast SABIC would make a quarterly profit of 6.58 billion riyals.

It declared a 2-riyals per share dividend for the first half of 2012, which helped to lure back investors.

"The decline in net income is attributable to weak prices and higher feedstock costs... which offset the impact of increased production and sales volumes," NCB Capital wrote in a note. "We believe the low 80-riyals range provides a good entry point for long term investors."

Samba Financial Group, the kingdom's second-largest listed bank by market value, climbed 2.5 percent after it proposed a dividend of 0.8 riyals ($0.21) per share for the first half of 2012.

The main index rose for a first session in four, climbing 0.6 percent to ease away from Tuesday's three-week low.

In the UAE, foreign institutions bought into Emaar ahead of its earnings. Its shares climbed 0.9 percent to its highest finish since April 24.

"Dubai seems to be all about Emaar," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq Bank.

He said upbeat earnings expectations are driving buying in Emaar, which has diversified its revenue into more profitable hospitality and retail sectors following a property price crash in Dubai.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast Emaar's second-quarter profit will rise 107 percent.

"Emaar is slowly transforming itself to being a landlord from being just a property developer," said Masood.

"It's not just retail investors buying into Emaar - there's a significant inflow of off-shore institutional money too."

Other property-related stocks also rallied with contractor Drake & Scull and developer Deyaar up 0.4 and 6.7 percent respectively.

This pair and Emaar between them accounted for more than half of all shares trading hands on the index, which climbed 1.1 percent to 1,546 points. This is the benchmark's highest finish since May 8 and fifth straight rise, taking its 2012 gains to 14.2 percent. Volumes hit a two-week peak.

Abu Dhabi's index was lacklustre in comparison, edging 0.04 percent higher. About 21.7 million shares trade, which is barely an eighth of Dubai's total.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's benchmark fell for a fourth session in five in thin trade as institutions stayed away and retail investors dominated.

The index dropped 0.3 percent, taking its losses since early May's 12-month high to 10 percent. About 131 million shares change hands, which is barely a tenth of the 2012 peak.

Trading was again concentrated in small-cap stocks. These are typically the preserve of retail traders and the low volumes in bluechip names indicates institutions are largely absent from the market.

Of the 10 largest stocks, two rise, one falls and seven are unchanged - National Bank of Kuwait and Al Ahli Bank climbed 1.9 and 3.2 percent respectively, while Ahli United Bank slipped 1.1 percent.

In Oman, the index declined for a first day in four, dropping 0.6 percent and further losses are likely, according to a note from Global Investment House.

This describes the Oman market as bearish and urges investors to sit out for the time being.

It said 5,650 points is a possible entry target for medium-term investors, defined as those willing to invest for 11 weeks, while long-term investors should wait until the index reaches 5,800.

Bank Muscat was the main drag, dropping 2.1 percent. The lender had rallied after posting second-quarter earnings that were slightly above expectations, but investors are again selling, and it is within 3.2 percent of July 11's two-year low.

