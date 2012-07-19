By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 19 Shares of National Bank of Kuwait
suffered their biggest one-day decline in at least two
years on Thursday after the lender posted a drop in quarterly
earnings, while profit taking ahead of Ramadan weighed on most
Gulf share markets.
Shares in NBK fell 5.7 percent to their lowest close since
Jan. 3.
NBK, after the market close on Wednesday, posted a net
profit of $140.2 million in the three months to June 30,
according to Reuters calculations, down from $240.2 million for
the same period of 2011. That was half analysts' forecast of
79.33 million dinars ($281.2 million).
The bank blamed the country's political deadlock, which has
put many economic development plans on hold. Second-quarter
profit was hit by a $96.4 million provision which the bank took
because of "further potential deterioration in our operating
environment".
"NBK's results ... offer a highly negative surprise - while
top-line hardly showed any improvement, there was a lack of
support coming from non-interest income," Naveed Ahmed, analyst
at Global Investment House, wrote in a note.
Kuwait's stock market closed down 0.4 percent at a
three-week low.
In the United Arab Emirates, shares of Emaar Properties
fell 1.2 percent, down from Wednesday's 12-week high.
Investors have built positions ahead of the developer's
earnings, which are expected to show a 107 percent rise in
second-quarter profit.
Builder Arabtec declined 1.3 percent and Deyaar
Development shed 2.4 percent.
Dubai's index finished 0.7 percent lower, pulling
away from Wednesday's 10-week peak.
"Market sentiment is weak in the region because of Ramadan,"
said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of
research. "That's clearly a trigger for profit taking."
In Oman, Bank Muscat fell 0.8 percent, Ahli Bank
slipped 2 percent and Oman and Emirates Investment
Holding lost 1.9 percent.
Muscat's benchmark shed 0.5 percent.
Sundar said trading volumes on the Oman bourse were likely
to be low for the next two weeks, with Ramadan expected to start
over the weekend.
"Earnings were mostly in line or above estimates and a good
market yield is limiting downside risk. But people are
risk-averse as we could have a bit of a correction in Ramadan,"
he said.
EGYPT MARKET SLOW
Elsewhere, Qatar's index closed 0.6 percent lower,
slipping from Wednesday's six-week closing high.
Qatar Electricity and Water was the main drag,
down 2.9 percent. Doha Bank fell 2.6 percent and
Industries Qatar shed 0.8 percent.
Egypt bucked the trend, with its main index rising
1 percent but volumes were thin and investors were cautious
after newly elected President Mohamed Mursi hinted that he was
putting off forming a government.
Mursi has yet to announce his cabinet and media reports on
Wednesday said that the interim cabinet would remain in place
through Ramadan.
"The market is very slow, especially with news that the
current government is staying until the end of Ramadan, which is
disappointing news," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance
Brokerage.
"It shows that the Brotherhood is incapable of forming a
government ... in Mursi's 100-day programme," he added.
Orascom Construction, Egypt's biggest company by
market value which has construction and fertiliser businesses,
gained 0.3 percent while investment bank EFG-Hermes
rose 1.8 percent.
"Traders are holding off in anticipation of a long weekend
and the start of Ramadan - people that will buy today will only
be able to settle their accounts on Tuesday," Mourad said.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,814 points.
DUBAI
* The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 1,536 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure ticked up 0.2 percent to 2,468 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,445 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.6 percent to 8,281 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1 percent to 4,868 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure ticked up 0.1 percent to 1,115 points.
(Additional reporting by Dina Zayed in Cairo; Editing by Susan
Fenton)