DUBAI, July 29 Gulf Arab bourses were mixed on Sunday as hopes for fresh central bank support in Europe and the United States lifted regional sentiment, but the effect proved fleeting on some markets.

Qatar's index made its largest advance in four weeks, rising 0.7 percent while Abu Dhabi also rallied, but Saudi Arabia was muted following Saturday's three-week high and Dubai gave back early-session gains.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with Germany's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss measures to help the euro zone, while expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve will act to support the U.S. economy. World shares rallied on Friday, the start of the Gulf weekend.

"Everything is driven by policy and hopes of policy," said Amer Khan, a fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

"Whether (stimulus) happens or not will be the cause of optimism or disappointment for the market. Investors are so edgy that comments without tangible action (from policy makers) will move global markets."

Gulf bourses have been more closely correlated to global market losses than gains, with regional shares little moved by a recent rebound in U.S. stocks.

"Liquidity is low and there are regional political tensions," said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House's head of asset management for the Gulf region. "World markets look over-bought so could be ripe for a correction, which would weigh on Gulf sentiment. Overall, our markets will remain subdued, with low liquidity and little movement to the upside.

"Reports of unrest in Saudi have weighed on the Riyadh bourse and that has had a spill-over effect into neighbouring markets."

Saudi's index ended near-flat to be down 14.6 percent since early April's three-and-a-half year peak. On Friday, the kingdom said it had arrested several "troublemakers" in its oil-rich Eastern Province.

Kuwait's index rose 0.03 percent to ease away from Thursday's six-month low.

"Kuwait is off the radar for international fund managers - apart from banks and a couple of telecoms there aren't many bluechips to invest in," said Hameed. "Banks are going through a difficult period, with earnings and margins under pressure and growth prospects limited, while telecoms have their own issues."

Shares in No. 2 telco Wataniya have been suspended since late June, pending regulatory approval for majority owner Qatar Telecom's undisclosed bid for the remaining shares it does not own.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties fell 0.3 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings, trimming its year-to-date gains to 26 percent.

After market hours, the developer reported a second-quarter profit that was more than double the previous year's, topping analysts' forecasts.

"Some people were selling Emaar ahead of the numbers - looking at the flows, there is a lot of international interest," added Shuaa's Khan. "So while locals are selling, foreign institutions continue to accumulate."

Bahrain Telecommunications Co fell 2.6 percent after reporting a 13-percent drop in second-quarter profit as fierce competition in a stagnating home market weighed on the bottom line.

"We expect a decline in both revenue and profit in 2012," Global Investment House wrote in a note.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The measure edged up 0.02 percent to 6,769 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 0.6 percent to 2,486 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 1,509 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 8,286 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure climbed 0.03 percent to 5,749 points.

EGYPT

* The measure rose 0.1 percent to 4,758 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,377 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure fell 0.4 percent to 1,109 points. (Editing by Amran Abocar)