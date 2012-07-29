By Nadia Saleem and Matt Smith
| DUBAI, July 29
DUBAI, July 29 Gulf Arab bourses were mixed on
Sunday as hopes for fresh central bank support in Europe and the
United States lifted regional sentiment, but the effect proved
fleeting on some markets.
Qatar's index made its largest advance in four weeks,
rising 0.7 percent while Abu Dhabi also rallied, but
Saudi Arabia was muted following Saturday's three-week high and
Dubai gave back early-session gains.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with
Germany's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss measures
to help the euro zone, while expectations are growing that the
Federal Reserve will act to support the U.S. economy. World
shares rallied on Friday, the start of the Gulf weekend.
"Everything is driven by policy and hopes of policy," said
Amer Khan, a fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.
"Whether (stimulus) happens or not will be the cause of
optimism or disappointment for the market. Investors are so edgy
that comments without tangible action (from policy makers) will
move global markets."
Gulf bourses have been more closely correlated to global
market losses than gains, with regional shares little moved by a
recent rebound in U.S. stocks.
"Liquidity is low and there are regional political
tensions," said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House's head of
asset management for the Gulf region. "World markets look
over-bought so could be ripe for a correction, which would weigh
on Gulf sentiment. Overall, our markets will remain subdued,
with low liquidity and little movement to the upside.
"Reports of unrest in Saudi have weighed on the Riyadh
bourse and that has had a spill-over effect into neighbouring
markets."
Saudi's index ended near-flat to be down 14.6 percent since
early April's three-and-a-half year peak. On Friday, the kingdom
said it had arrested several "troublemakers" in its oil-rich
Eastern Province.
Kuwait's index rose 0.03 percent to ease away from
Thursday's six-month low.
"Kuwait is off the radar for international fund managers -
apart from banks and a couple of telecoms there aren't many
bluechips to invest in," said Hameed. "Banks are going through a
difficult period, with earnings and margins under pressure and
growth prospects limited, while telecoms have their own issues."
Shares in No. 2 telco Wataniya have been suspended
since late June, pending regulatory approval for majority owner
Qatar Telecom's undisclosed bid for the remaining
shares it does not own.
In Dubai, Emaar Properties fell 0.3 percent ahead
of its quarterly earnings, trimming its year-to-date gains to 26
percent.
After market hours, the developer reported a second-quarter
profit that was more than double the previous year's, topping
analysts' forecasts.
"Some people were selling Emaar ahead of the numbers -
looking at the flows, there is a lot of international interest,"
added Shuaa's Khan. "So while locals are selling, foreign
institutions continue to accumulate."
Bahrain Telecommunications Co fell 2.6 percent
after reporting a 13-percent drop in second-quarter profit as
fierce competition in a stagnating home market weighed on the
bottom line.
"We expect a decline in both revenue and profit in 2012,"
Global Investment House wrote in a note.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The measure edged up 0.02 percent to 6,769 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 2,486 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 1,509 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 8,286 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.03 percent to 5,749 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 0.1 percent to 4,758 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,377 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.4 percent to 1,109 points.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)