DUBAI Aug 8 Saudi Arabia's index closed lower on Wednesday after touching a five-week high in the session, weighed down by large caps, while Dubai's market was pulled lower by builder Arabtec which posted a surprise quarterly loss.

Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries dipped 0.6 percent and Etihad Etisalat slipped 0.4 percent.

Banks were mixed, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.3 percent, SABB up 0.9 percent and Banque Saudi Fransi rising 1.2 percent. However, Arab National Bank dropped 2 percent, with Riyad Bank down 0.2 percent.

Volumes have held up well in Saudi Arabia, despite the traditionally quiet holy fasting month of Ramadan which began in mid-July.

"Trading volumes have picked up this month, which is unusual for mid-Ramadan - it may be people taking positions before the market closes for the Eid holiday," said Tariq Alalaiwat, equity research analyst at NCB Capital.

The Saudi market still looks attractive, Alalaiwat added, backed by its strong economy.

Dubai's index continued its slide from Sunday's 13-week high, slipping 0.1 percent.

Real estate stocks, which had driven the index upwards, fell. Arabtec, which posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday on increased costs, slumped 4 percent.

Emaar Properties and Deyaar slipped for the third successive day, down 0.9 and 3.1 percent respectively.

Bucking the trend was Drake and Scull, which gained 4.3 percent to its highest close since April 26. The contractor is yet to report quarterly numbers and investors are betting on them being positive, with volumes at their highest since March 4.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.1 percent as bank stocks continued to show positive momentum after encouraging second-quarter numbers.

First Gulf Bank advanced 1.4 percent and Union National Bank gained 2 percent to fresh 16-week and 18-week highs respectively.

In Qatar, the measure rose for a seventh-straight session to close 0.4 percent higher.

Qatar Telecom was the main support, up 2.9 percent to its highest close since June 7 - its fifth gain in a row.

Industries Qatar climbed 1.4 percent after posting a slight rise in second quarter net profit, in line with analysts' average forecast.

"The company has benefited significantly from the QAFCO-5 commercial launch in Q1/12 and LDPE-3 launch during Q2/12," said Hettish Karmani, senior financial analyst at Global Investment House, in a note to clients.

Egypt's index ended 1.1 percent lower, with the majority of stocks in the red.

Orascom Telecom fell 3.1 percent, EFG Hermes dipped 2.8 percent and Palm Hill Development Co dropped 4.7 percent.

Bahrain's bourse slumped 1.5 percent to a fresh nine-year low as banks with strong links to Kuwait suffered.

Ahli United Bank and Ithmaar Bank, both also listed in Kuwait, dropped 1.8 and 4 percent respectively. BBK fell 7.9 percent.

Political upheaval in Kuwait, a leading OPEC exporter, is keeping away institutional investors, leaving the market at the mercy of day-traders. The Kuwait index slumped to a seven-month low in the previous sessions after members of parliament again boycotted a session of the country's assembly.

Banks in Kuwait have so far posted disappointing second-quarter results, with high provisions and warnings the economic situation in the country is being hurt by political stagnation.

Commercial Bank of Kuwait, which didn't trade on Wednesday, reported lower net profit for the fifth successive quarter as the lender was forced to book impairments. Burgan Bank and National Bank of Kuwait also revealed sizeable provisions in Q2 numbers.

Kuwait's bourse ticked up slightly, by 0.05 percent, from Tuesday's seven-month low, while the Muscat index closed near-flat for the second successive day.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,954 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 8,402 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index advanced 0.1 percent to 2,514 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.07 percent to 1,556 points.

EGYPT

* The measure dropped 1.1 percent to 4,995 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure slumped 1.5 percent at 1,075 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure edged up 0.05 percent to 5,711 points.

OMAN

* The index eased 0.07 percent to 5,434 points. (Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)