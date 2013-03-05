* Egypt ruling on GDRs drags down blue chips
* Seen as part of anti-business campaign by government
* Dubai's Arabtec continues slide but drop slows
* Kuwait bucks regional trend, rises above chart resistance
* Rally fuelled by hopes for infrastructure projects
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 5 Egypt's bourse continued falling
sharply on Tuesday, hitting an 11-week low after the financial
market regulator set stricter limits on transactions, while most
other Gulf markets also retreated.
The Egyptian stock market watchdog said it was limiting the
transfer of local shares into internationally traded global
depositary receipts. The ruling was the latest development in a
dispute over a share purchase offer that could lead to the
country's largest listed firm, Orascom Construction Industries
(OCI), delisting from the market against the
government's wishes.
By constraining the freedom of company owners to move their
assets and restricting capital flows, the new regulations are
seen as another blow to confidence from a government which has
antagonised much of the pre-revolution business community.
"There is a lack of transparency in the OCI case and this is
a clear case of mismanagement from the authorities," said Osama
Mourad, a Cairo-based independent financial analyst and former
chief executive of Arab Finance Brokerage.
Egypt's public prosecutor on Sunday barred OCI's chief
executive Nassef Sawiris from leaving the country, as part of an
investigation into tax evasion.
The three Sawiris brothers have billion-dollar businesses in
fertiliser, construction and real estate, making the family one
of Egypt's biggest employers.
Mourad said the government's actions were contrary to its
declared aim of attracting investors into Egypt. "If you want to
attract investment, you don't punish the richest family in Egypt
and people who employ thousands," he said.
Shares in OCI fell 1.6 percent, sparking selling in other
blue chips as well. Orascom Telecom and Commercial
International Bank shed 3.7 and 3.8 percent
respectively.
Cairo's index dropped 2.5 percent to its lowest
level since Dec. 16.
ARABTEC
In Dubai, Arabtec fell 3.2 percent, taking its
losses to 29 percent since the builder announced plans to raise
$1.8 billion in capital that will be dilutive to shareholders.
The pace of the stock's decline slowed, however, from drops of
near 10 percent in previous days.
Investors booked profits in other stocks; Emaar Properties
slipped 0.4 percent, trimming its 2013 gains to 41.9
percent.
Dubai's benchmark fell 1.2 percent to 1,877 points,
hitting a four-week low. On Feb. 24, the market reached its
highest close since November 2009, but has fallen in five of the
seven sessions since.
"The index declined in aggressive selling pressure - we
expect the current decline to continue towards 1,800 points,"
said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's
Beltone Financial, although he added that the 1,840 level might
provide some support.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent, down for a
fourth session since Wednesday's 39-month high.
In Kuwait, the index bucked the regional trend and rallied
to a two-year high as retail investors bought small-caps.
Investors Holding Group surged 12.2 percent and
National Ranges gained 5.4 percent; together they
accounted for almost half of all shares traded.
Retail investors dominated trade, with the market resilient
despite weak earnings from some banks.
"We're seeing a continuation of performance in smaller
stocks - and a migration from Kuwait 15 (blue chip) stocks,"
said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage services at Global
Investment House.
There is no sign of the state-owned National Portfolio Fund
buying in the market, Darwish said.
"This time last year and the year before, investors were
hesitant to put new money in on fears of financial results -
that fear factor is now non-existent," he added.
Kuwait's index rose 0.8 percent to its highest close
since February 2011. The index closed above major technical
resistance on the peaks of May 2012 and May 2011.
The rally is largely based on investor optimism that the
government will kick-start large infrastructure projects that
have been long delayed.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.5 percent to 5,241 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 1,877 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,020 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 6,538 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.05 percent to 6,953 points.
QATAR
* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 8,480 points.
OMAN
The index eased 0.06 percent to 5,997 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.08 percent at 1,093 points.