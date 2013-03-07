By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 7
DUBAI, March 7 Egypt's Orascom Telecom
rebounded on Thursday after a newspaper report said Algeria was
near to resolving a long-running dispute with the Cairo-listed
firm's Algerian unit Djezzy.
Shares in Orascom Telecom jumped 7.6 percent to a three-week
high. They had slumped to seven-week low on Wednesday after the
company announced a widening fourth-quarter net
loss.
Algeria will sign an agreement next week with Orascom's
parent company Vimpelcom regarding Djezzy, an Algerian
newspaper reported.
Djezzy has been embroiled in a protracted dispute with the
government, during which the firm has been hit by back-tax
demands, threatened with nationalisation, and put under criminal
investigation.
Traders in Cairo said the agreement could pave the way for
Algeria to buy a stake in Djezzy.
Cairo's index rose 2 percent, climbing for a second
day since Tuesday's 2013 low as bargain hunters returned.
A possible delay in upcoming parliamentary elections also
boosted market sentiment.
Egyptian court ordered the cancellation of President Mohamed
Mursi's decree calling parliamentary elections, forcing a likely
delay to polls due to start in April.
"It gives time for the opposition to reconcile and find a
resolution on common ground," said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities.
Gainers outnumbered losers 25 to five.
In Dubai, renewed buying of property-related stocks helped
the emirate's index climb 0.4 percent, rebounding from
Wednesday's four-week low.
Investors have booked gains since Dubai hit a 29-month high
in late February.
Shares in Dubai's bellwether Emaar Properties
gained 1.1 percent. Builder Arabtec snapped a
five-session losing streak, closing 3.9 percent higher.
The stock is down 28.3 percent since the company announced
plans to raise its capital through a 4.8 billion dirhams ($1.31
billion) rights issue and a 1.7 billion dirhams convertible
bond.
"If they want to relieve stress on the stock, they should
increase the value of the convertible bond and decrease the
value of the rights issue," said Anastasios Dalgiannakis,
institutional trading manager at Mubasher. The convertible bond
would bring in new investors, he added.
Banks weighed on the neighbouring Abu Dhabi index,
which fell 1 percent. The market declined 2.4 percent this week,
down from Feb. 27's 40-month peak.
First Gulf Bank dropped 4.9 percent after reaching
its ex-dividend date. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 1.7
percent.
In Kuwait, the index gained 0.3 percent, rising to a
near 25-month high.
"People are already forecasting Q2 and if the trend
continues, we will have another bullish rally," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
"There are things coming together in Kuwait. The biggest
stimulant will be government projects."
Along with a more stable political backdrop after months of
turmoil, investors are optimistic the government will kick-start
long-delayed infrastructure projects. These are part of a 30
billion dinars ($107 billion) development plan due to end in
2014.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index rose 2 percent to 5,366 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 1,882 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1 percent to 2,971 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 6,575 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 8,506 points.
OMAN
The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,993 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.2 percent at 1,100 points.