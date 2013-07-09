* Hopes rise for Egypt transition to civil rule

* UAE, Saudi Arabia set to announce major aid

* Market recoups most of loss suffered after shootings

* But foreigners still sellers of stocks

* FGB leads up Abu Dhabi on Q2 earnings optimism

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, July 9 Egyptian stocks rose sharply on Tuesday on signs that the country was moving ahead with a transition to civil government after the military ousted president Mohamed Mursi, and on expectations for major financial aid from the Gulf.

Egyptian Exchange data showed foreign investors remained net sellers of stocks, and there was tremendous uncertainty over whether the country could form a coherent government capable of addressing economic problems.

But late on Monday, a decree issued by interim head of state Adli Mansour revealed plans for parliamentary elections within about six months, with a presidential vote to follow; the parliamentary polls would be held once amendments to Egypt's suspended constitution were approved in a referendum.

And a spokesman for the Nour Party, the country's second-biggest Islamist movement after the Muslim Brotherhood, said it would accept the choice of former finance minister Samir Radwan as interim prime minister. Political sources said Radwan had emerged as the favourite for the post.

These events suggested there was still hope for some form of political accommodation to emerge in Egypt over coming weeks.

"As steps towards forming a new government take place, it reflects positively on investors' sentiment," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.

But he added, "Foreigners will shy away. With all the violence, it's difficult to convince them to put money in the market."

Cairo's benchmark index rose 3.3 percent, recouping most of a 3.6 percent drop on Monday that was triggered by the deaths of at least 51 people in Cairo as the army opened fire.

The index is still down 3.2 percent year-to-date, but is close to last week's one-month peak, which was hit in an initial burst of optimism immediately after Mursi was overthrown.

Also helping the market were expectations that wealthy donors in the Gulf would step in to prevent any financial collapse as Egypt sorted out its political situation.

After trading ended, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency said the UAE would provide a $1 billion grant to Egypt and a $2 billion loan as an interest-free central bank deposit. An Egyptian source also said Saudi Arabia might lend Egypt another $2 billion, which he expected to be confirmed within two days.

This aid will not in itself solve Egypt's problems; its foreign reserves were at $14.9 billion at end-June and were dropping by at least $1 billion per month.

But the aid does suggest that after Mursi, Egypt has powerful diplomatic allies which see a strong political interest in keeping its economy afloat.

GULF

In the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's heavyweight First Gulf Bank (FGB) rose 3.4 percent to an all-time high, helping lift the emirate's bourse to a multi-year peak as investors bet on strong second-quarter earnings.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would in coming days post 6.7 percent average growth in second-quarter profit.

FGB, with the highest loan growth among UAE banks, is among the top picks for investors, said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor. Also, the lender is expected to be included in index compiler MSCI's emerging markets index, after MSCI decided in June to upgrade the country.

"You'll see the partial impact of the upgrade this year and the rest going forward - but the momentum will build up," Adou said.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 1.0 percent to its highest close since October 2008.

Dubai's index ticked up 0.1 percent to its highest close since June 20. Trading volume was at its highest in two weeks, though still moderate because of summer holidays.

Investors are awaiting cues from second-quarter earnings to justify Dubai's 44.4 percent year-to-date index rise. UAE companies will start announcing quarterly results later this month.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's measure climbed 0.2 percent but stayed below Sunday's 15-month high. Petrochemical shares led gains; Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 0.5 percent after announcing 6 billion riyals ($1.6 billion) or 2 riyals per share in first-half dividends.

In Qatar, Ooredoo, the telecommunications operator formerly known as Qatar Telecom, rose 1.6 percent, the main gainer on the bourse. Four analysts forecast the firm would post 31.9 percent average quarterly earnings growth.

Doha's benchmark advanced 0.3 percent, up 11.4 percent in 2013.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index rose 3.3 percent to 5,290 points.

DUBAI

* The index gained 0.1 percent to 2,344 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 3,682 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 7,709 points.

KUWAIT

* The index retreated 0.1 percent to 7,925 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 6,487 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 9,310 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,190 points.