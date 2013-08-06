* Retail investors buy actively in Dubai
* Willing to hold stocks over long holidays
* Dubai Islamic Bank breaks technical resistance
* Kuwait buoyed by optimism over new government
* Egypt still hopes for political accommodation
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 6 Dubai's index gained 0.7
percent on Tuesday to its highest close since November 2008,
rising for a seventh straight session, as retail investors
continued to speculate actively ahead of long holidays.
Shares in Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only
listed bourse, rose 1.9 percent, while Dubai Islamic Bank
added 4.1 percent to 3.77 dirhams in its highest
turnover since April.
DIB broke above major technical resistance at 3.66 dirhams,
its peaks in March and July, and a double bottom formed by the
2009 lows points up to around 5.00 dirhams in the long term.
United Arab Emirates markets will close for Eid holidays
from Wednesday until Aug. 11 or 12, depending on the sighting of
the moon; investors' willingness to hold shares over the long
break was a bullish sign.
Most other Gulf markets were narrowly mixed. In Kuwait the
market climbed 0.5 percent, trading within a range of
140 points for the last two weeks. The market is up 35.8 percent
year-to-data, backed by hopes that changes in the government
bode well for the country's economy.
Kuwait formed a new cabinet on Sunday following late July
parliamentary elections, which brought in an assembly seen as
more amenable to the government than some of its predecessors.
Oman's index climbed 0.7 percent to its highest
finish since February 2011, tracking the regional rally.
EGYPT
Egypt's market gained 0.2 percent to its highest
close since Feb. 21.
The Muslim Brotherhood on Monday rejected pleas from
international envoys to "swallow the reality" that deposed
Mohamed Mursi will not return as Egypt's president. But the army
offered to free some jailed Brotherhood members and give the
group three ministerial posts.
"People have a feeling that they'll go for holidays and
everything will be better when they return," said Mohamed
Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.
"The ending of the political stress is imminent, but whether
this happens peacefully or with force will dictate the market
direction after Eid."
Egypt's bourse will be closed on Thursday and resume trading
on Monday Aug. 12, according to a communication to brokers.
Building and construction sector stocks rose on hopes that
the industries will benefit if investment picks up with
returning economic and political stability.
Egypt's largest steel maker Ezz Steel and South
Valley Cement jumped 5 percent and 4.5 percent
respectively.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 5,626 points.
DUBAI
* The index advanced 0.7 percent to 2,674 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index ended flat at 3,929 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 8,057 points.
QATAR
* The index eased 0.05 percent to 9,803 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,760 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ticked up 0.01 percent to 1,200 points.