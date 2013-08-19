* Qatar index makes second rise above 10,000 points
* Government aims to boost state spending
* Egypt's stability may be temporary
* Property stocks traded heavily in Dubai
* Saudi Arabia hits new 59-month high
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 19 Qatar's bourse rose back above the
psychologically important level of 10,000 points on Monday,
buoyed by second-quarter corporate earnings and government
budget plans, while Egypt stabilised after big losses due to
political violence.
The Qatari index rose 1.3 percent to 10,038 points,
extending its 2013 gains to 20.1 percent. Trading volume jumped
to its highest this month. The index broke 10,000 points last
week for the first time since September 2008.
"Second-quarter earnings created a momentum in the market,"
said Yassir Mckee, wealth manager at Al Rayan Financial
Brokerage.
Government spending plans are also buoying the market; state
spending rose only 2.2 percent to 178.2 billion riyals ($48.9
billion) in the fiscal year to March because of delays in
pushing forward infrastructure plans, but the government aims to
raise spending to 210.6 billion riyals this year as projects get
underway.
Some investors are still looking out for the planned listing
of Doha Global Investment Co, a $12 billion investment company
backed by assets from the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.
The listing was initially planned for late April but summer
and Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, have slowed down the
listing process; authorities have not said when the share offer
may proceed. State-run Qatar Petroleum is also expected to list
some units eventually.
If the Doha Global offer does go ahead, it could have a
short-term dampening effect on the market as investors withdraw
money to buy the new shares. Some analysts believe it could help
Qatar in the long run, however, by deepening the market and
attracting more foreign investment.
"We're heading in the right direction. If we add two to four
new companies, it will add huge interest in the market," Mckee
said.
EGYPT
In Egypt, the index slipped 0.1 percent after a
choppy trading session. It had tumbled 5.5 percent over the
previous two trading days in response to the army-backed
government's bloody crackdown on the Muslim
Brotherhood.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday while locals
were buyers, according to exchange data, and many traders said
the market remained vulnerable to more losses if the political
crisis continued.
"People are pretty cautious - foreigners have their own
concerns regarding repatriation," said Amr Reda, assistant
vice-president on the foreign sales desk at Pharos Securities in
Cairo. Foreign investors have had trouble remitting profits out
of the country because of foreign exchange shortages.
"Some locals are optimistic the army will take control of
the situation on the ground. The main concern is of more
violence on the street and uncertainty about when it will end,"
Reda added.
Daily trading sessions were shortened to three hours from
four in the past two trading days to give employees more time to
obey a curfew; normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday, the
bourse said.
DUBAI PROPERTY
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's bourse resumed rising
after three sessions of declines as buyers returned in
property-related shares. The main index rose 1.5
percent, extending year-to-date gains to 64.3 percent.
Construction firm Arabtec led trading volumes,
rising 4.1 percent. Blue chip bank Emirates NBD,
heavily exposed to the property sector, climbed 2.7 percent.
Union Properties, which soared 11 percent on
Sunday in massive trading volume, pulled back 0.4 percent on
Monday and was the second most active stock.
In Saudi Arabia, the index climbed 0.6 percent to
hit a fresh 59-month high. Banking and cement shares supported
gains with their indexes up 1.0 and 2.1
percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
QATAR
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 10,038 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,329 points.
DUBAI
* The index advanced 1.5 percent to 2,666 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 3,899 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 8,203 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 8,132 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,899 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ticked up 0.1 percent to 1,203 points.