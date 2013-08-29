* Some retail buyers return but momentum fails to build
* Dubai loses 6.6 percent over this week
* Saudi comes off high, some valuations called rich
* Egypt gains modestly after cabinet sets spending plan
* Doubts over whether plan will use Gulf money effectively
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 29 Middle East stock markets were
mixed on Thursday as heavy selling related to the Syrian war
faded, but continued uncertainty over how and when the United
States might strike Syria blocked solid rebounds.
President Barack Obama told Americans that a military strike
against Syria would be in their interest, but there were signs
that any action would be delayed at least several days while the
case was laid out to U.S. and British lawmakers.
This encouraged some Gulf retail investors to buy stocks on
Thursday as margin calls eased, but the markets' rebounds during
the day lacked momentum.
"We had a lot of speculation and hot retail money in the
market and they've been caught be the news and reacted very
promptly," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"If you analyse U.S. involvement, it will most probably be
limited in terms of timing and geography and shouldn't impact
the Gulf region much."
This week's losses have taken some of the froth off Gulf
markets; Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management,
estimated Dubai was now trading at 12.9 times 2013 earnings, not
prohibitively high for a growth market.
But Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Saudi Arabia's Riyad
Capital, said: "We see a bit of risk until the geopolitical
situation gets resolved in coming days - we expect volatility to
continue in the market and it would be safer to stay on the
sidelines."
Dubai's index gained 0.3 percent, trimming this
week's losses to 6.6 percent and leaving the market up about 55
percent year-to-date. Abu Dhabi eased 0.07 percent, down
5.4 percent on the week.
In Qatar, the benchmark rose 0.8 percent, snapping
four sessions of declines from a five-year high. It lost 4.7
percent this week.
Saudi Arabia's measure was little changed; it rose
more than 1.0 percent in early trade but then gave up most of
those gains. Despite this week's losses of 5.2 percent, many
Saudi valuations remain rich, especially in sectors such as
banks and the retail sector, Bukhtiar said.
In Kuwait, retail traders sold small-cap shares, which
accounted for most trading volume. The index lost 1.0
percent and was down 5.8 percent for the week.
"People are off-loading shares - the big players are
pressuring smaller stocks to pick them up later from lower
levels," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage services at
Global Investment House.
But he added, "Fundamentally, it's the best condition that
the market has been in for years." Kuwait is up 28.6 percent
year-to-date, backed by improving corporate earnings and
increasing anticipation of progress on long-delayed
infrastructure building plans.
Cairo's main benchmark climbed 0.8 percent to 5,268
points, snapping a three-session losing streak. The market
gained modest support from the cabinet's approval of 22.3
billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) of spending on investment
projects over the coming 10 months.
Capital Economics said the spending plan might help the
economy in the near term, but noted there were implementation
risks as the money might get diverted to welfare handouts and
state salaries. It said it might be more effective to ease
foreign exchange restrictions on private sector importers rather
than spend money through the public sector.
It added, "With the package being funded by Gulf aid, over
the longer term it could actually take the country further away
from making much-needed reforms to improve the business
environment."
Technically, the Egyptian market remains bearish after its
2.1 percent drop on Wednesday triggered a head and shoulders
pattern formed by the peaks since July. The height of the
pattern points down to the 5,000-point area; chart resistance is
around 5,300 points, the lows in late July and mid-August.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,523 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index eased 0.07 percent to 3,735 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 1.0 percent to 7,633 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 7,767 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 9,619 points.
EGYPT
* The index advanced 0.8 percent to 5,268 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 6,692 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,188 points.