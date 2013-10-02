* Reuters reports advisers hired for possible merger with
ADX
* Retail investors welcome news though financial details
unclear
* Dubai index jumps 2.7 pct, breaks technical barrier
* Investors in other regional markets more cautious
* Kuwait blue chips continue to outperform market
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Oct 2 Shares in Dubai Financial Market
(DFM) soared on Wednesday, pulling up many other stocks
in the emirate, after Reuters reported experts had been hired to
advise on a possible merger between the Gulf's only listed
bourse and the Abu Dhabi Exchange.
DFM, which had already seen its stock price double this year
as Dubai's recovery from its 2009-2010 corporate debt crisis
revived share trading, jumped its daily 15 percent limit to 2.34
dirhams, its highest level since November 2009. Turnover in the
stock spiked to its heaviest since June 3 this year.
Reuters had previously reported that merger discussions were
underway, and it is not certain that they will end in success.
Financial details have not been revealed, so it is unclear
whether investors in DFM would actually benefit.
But sources familiar with the plan said the political will
for a merger now existed and agreement might be reached by the
end of this year. Local retail investors, eager for fresh
trading cues, saw this as a positive sign that the two emirates'
governments were determined to develop the markets and attract
fresh foreign money.
"The merger is positive because there will be one exchange,
which will be more liquid and attract more listings - both
primary and secondary," said Sanyalaksna Manibhandu, senior
analyst at NBAD Securities.
Retail traders dumped some of their recent favourite shares
in order to shift to DFM; Gulf Navigation dropped 7.1
percent. But the positive sentiment buoyed many shares, with
real estate blue chip Emaar Properties up 3.5 percent
and Dubai Investments surging 15 percent.
Dubai's main index rose 2.7 percent to 2,830
points, a fresh five-year high, breaking chart resistance at
2,762 points, the August peak. The index is now up 74 percent
year-to-date.
CAUTIOUS
Outside Dubai, investors were generally cautious, partly
because of the uncertain global backdrop after the U.S.
government shutdown. Abu Dhabi's index climbed only 0.6
percent.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark was flat for the day.
Petrochemical shares added 0.3 percent but these gains
were offset by profit-taking in the retail sector, where the
index lost 1.0 percent.
In Qatar, the index gained 0.7 percent, up for a
third session in the last four since last week's two-week low.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to be reported in the next
few weeks.
"There is huge caution on Qatari banks going into
reporting," said a Doha-based fund manager, who asked not to be
identified due to company policy. "More bad news could surface
than good. But analysts are aware of what's happening so I don't
expect much downside."
Non-Qatari investors were net buyers of shares on Wednesday,
bourse data showed.
In Kuwait, the index slipped 0.1 percent but blue
chips gained, continuing a recent pattern. The Kuwait 15
, made up mainly of blue chips, rose 0.4 percent.
"The investors are going to follow stocks which have been
consistent in their dividend distributions and are expected to
announce sound financials," said Fouad Darwish, head of
brokerage services at Global Investment House.
"Many believe the provisions that have taken a toll on banks
are going to be decreased and should this happen, banks will
post better financials and add to their distributions, which
will in turn reflect on liquidity in the market."
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.7 percent to 2,830 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 3,862 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticked up 0.07 percent to 8,014 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 9,698 points.
KUWAIT
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 7,717 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,694 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 6,675 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 1,195 points.