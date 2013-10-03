DUBAI Oct 3 Most Gulf bourses retreated on
Thursday in cautious investor sentiment ahead of an extended
public holiday in mid-October, while strong retail activity
lifted Egypt's bourse.
Kuwait's index led Gulf declines, losing 1.2 percent
to 7,647 points, slumping to its lowest level since Sept. 12.
Bluechips faltered from their recent strong footing - the
sub-index Kuwait 15 dropped 0.6 percent. Bourse trading
volumes however fell to a one-month low.
Gulf markets will close during the week of Oct. 13 for Eid
al-Adha, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the Hajj, the
holy pilgrimage to Mecca.
"There are few retail clients in the market - some are
afraid of what might happen during the Eid holiday," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
The deadline for Umited States raising its debt ceiling is
on Oct. 17, which will fall during the break.
The market is likely to remain volatile next week, Darwish
added.
Expectations of improved corporate results for the third
quarter will conflict with uncertainty over the global economic
backdrop.
The dollar hovered at an eight-month low on Thursday as the
U.S. government shutdown dragged on, though stocks drew comfort
from the view that major central banks may now have to keep
monetary policy super-loose for longer.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's measure
retreated 0.2 percent, easing off a five-year high. Abu Dhabi's
index dipped 0.1 percent.
Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf's only listed
bourse dropped 5.6 percent. It surged 15 percent to a four-year
high on Wednesday on a Reuters report that banks had been hired
to advise on a possible merger with the Abu Dhabi exchange.
Shares in Nasdaq Dubai-listed interiors contractor Depa
rose 4.4 - the stock has been volatile in recent
sessions and witnessed increased trading activity on talks that
contractor Arabtec may be looking to increase its
stake in Depa.
Last November, Arabtec's board approved the purchase of
149.6 million shares in the interiors firm.
Arabtec's shares rose 1.1 percent.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's bourse was flat, trading
sideways in recent sessions as investor expectations on
third-quarter earnings are tempered.
Qatar's index rose 0.7 percent, up for a fourth in
last five sessions since it slumped to a two-week low. Recent
selling pressure was due to expectations that state-run energy
firm Qatar Petroleum will list its unit.
QP has picked two banks to help arrange the IPO, an issue
which could be worth around 3.2 billion riyals ($880 million),
banking sources told Reuters. The IPO may launch by the end of
this year.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index added 0.6
percent, its highest close since Feb. 13.
Textile sector stocks surged with Unirab Polavara Spinning
and Weaving Co rallying 9.9 percent.
Political turmoil in the country has lessened in recent
days. Egypt has a long weekend, with the bourse closed on Sunday
for a public holiday.
"The activity is high from retail investors ahead of the
long weekend," said Islam Batrawy, deputy director of sales and
trading at Egypt's Naeem Brokerage. "People are expecting
minimal demonstrations because of strict curfews."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 7,625 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,823 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 3,858 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticked up 0.04 percent to 8,018 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 9,761 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 5,762 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,647 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 1,194 points.