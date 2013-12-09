DUBAI Dec 9 Abu Dhabi's bourse crossed the
4,000 mark for the first time in five years on Monday, playing
catch-up to gains on neighbouring Dubai's market, which extended
a rally driven by the recovery in the real estate sector.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.3 percent to 4,001
points, it's highest close since September 2008.
The market is up 52.1 percent year-to-date, while Dubai's
index has rallied 91.1 percent in 2013.
Shares that were previously lagging the benchmark
performance led gains on Monday. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA)
advanced 1.6 and 3.8 percent respectively.
"Abu Dhabi is just seeing a catch-up move, I don't think it
will trigger a major change in sentiment," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor.
Dubai's measure meanwhile rose 1.5 percent to
finish at 3,100 points, a new five-year high.
Real estate stocks rallied, buoyed by a strong recovery in
the property prices and rent and optimism over demand for new
projects.
Emaar Properties and Deyaar Development
jumped 3.4 and 5.3 percent respectively.
"Investors are more comfortable to invest in Dubai real
estate, which reflects the economic recovery. It shows a vote of
confidence, which is lacking in the Abu Dhabi real estate,"
Henin said.
In Saudi Arabia, the index advanced 0.5 percent to
8,360 points, up for a fourth consecutive session. It nears
8,425 points - the intraday high of the year hit on Nov. 18.
Petrochemical and banking shares gained with National
Industrialization (Tasnee) up 2.6 percent and lender
SABB climbing 2 percent.
Building and investment firms also rose as investors begin
targetting stocks that could benefit from next year's budget,
which is expected to be announced in the second half of
December.
"There is momentum building up as a result of the budget -
which is going to be announced later this month," said John
Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Saudi investment
firm MASIC. "I would not be surprised if people start pricing
that in. Historically, the market tends to rally as it heads
into the announcement and then again in the beginning of the new
year."
Shares in Kingdom Holding climbed 0.7 percent and
Emaar Economic City added 0.4 percent.
In Egypt, the benchmark index slipped 0.2 percent
to 6,468 points, as it hit a major resistance level in thin
trading cues. It failed to break above the Nov. 20 intraday high
of 6,510 - the year's peak.
Qatar's benchmark ended near flat at Sunday's
63-month high, while Kuwait's measure slipped 0.2
percent.
(Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)