DUBAI Dec 19 Gulf shares rose on Thursday after
a modest stimulus trimming by the U.S. Federal Reserve and gains
on global markets added fuel to bullish local sentiment and
Egypt's bourse also climbed.
The Gulf was never very vulnerable to tighter U.S. monetary
policy - its current account and budget surpluses insulate it -
but a positive global backdrop aided risk appetite.
Saudi Arabia's index climbed 0.8 percent to 8,510
points - a new 63-month high and extending the breakout from the
year's previous peak of 8,425 points.
The heavyweight petrochemicals and banking sectors were the
main support. Saudi Basic Industries Corp and Al Rajhi
Bank added 1.4 and 0.7 percent respectively.
"We have fourth-quarter earnings around the corner and we're
seeing some dividend announcements trickling in," said Asim
Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad Capital. "Additionally, the
U.S. markets responded well to the Fed decision, pushing the
local markets in reaction to that."
Analysts are expecting some weakness from banks' earnings,
with the last quarter of the year typically reserved for booking
provisions, but petrochemical firms could see healthy profit
growth backed by strong demand from Asia.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's bourse hit a
new five-year high, rising 1.1 percent to take 2013 gains to
99.9 percent - among the top-performing world equity markets.
Property-related shares led gains with Deyaar Development
up 2.2 percent and Emaar Properties 2.1
percent higher.
A sharp recovery in local property prices and demand
underpins confidence in Dubai equities, with outlook buoyed by
catalysts such as an MSCI upgrade to emerging market status next
year and Dubai's successful bid to host World Expo 2020.
Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas surged 9.4 percent to
its highest level since Oct. 1., with the number of shares
changing hands the most for any day in at least two years.
A source told IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit, a consortium led
by the UAE firm is prepared to get a Turkish court to seize
assets belonging to the Kurdistan Region Government in Iraq and
enforce an arbitration claim.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 1.1 percent to a new
63-month high, taking 2013 gains to 57.3 percent.
In Egypt, the benchmark index gained 0.4 percent,
hitting a fresh high since January 2011, with Juhayna Food
and Amer Group rising 3.7 and 1.4 percent
respectively.
"Investors are eyeing stocks with high growth potential,"
said Ashraf Akhnoukh, co-head of MENA sales trading at CIBC
Brokerage. "Our short to medium-term outlook is positive, driven
by catalysts such as the constitutional referendum in January,
followed by elections which should comfort investors as it shows
that we are following the set political roadmap."
The finance minister on Monday announced plans for a second
economic stimulus package worth around 30 billion Egyptian
pounds ($4.4 billion), boosting further improving sentiment.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's index climbed 0.4 percent and
Oman's benchmark added 0.2 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 8,510 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 3,243 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index advanced 1.1 percent to 4,139 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 6,748 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,605 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 6,822 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,206 points.
(Editing by David French)