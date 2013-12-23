* Petrochemical shares support Saudi

* No major reaction to slower spending rise in 2014 state budget

* Kuwait closes before court upholds election result

* Small caps dominate UAE

* Qatari Investors Group soars as institutions buy

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, Dec 23 Middle Eastern share markets were narrowly mixed on Monday, struggling for direction amid a lack of new catalysts, although Qatar's bourse recovered from a two-week low as bargain hunters returned.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark climbed 0.1 percent to a new five-year high after trading flat for most of the session. Petrochemical shares supported the market with the sector's index up 0.2 percent.

The market showed little reaction to the announcement of the 2014 state budget, which projected spending would rise a modest 4.3 percent from this year's plan, suggesting the kingdom was starting to slow expenditure growth after three years of huge increases.

Kuwait's index also climbed 0.1 percent. After the close, the Constitutional Court ruled that parliamentary elections held earlier this year were legal, rejecting suits that could have caused the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections.

Later in the day, Kuwait's cabinet ministers submitted their resignations, a move that could pave the way for a cabinet reshuffle. The market has become accustomed to political instability and is unlikely to react to any moderate reshuffle.

Elsewhere, United Arab Emirates markets edged up but small caps led trading. Dubai's index climbed 0.4 percent, leaving it fewer than 10 points away from Thursday's five-year closing high.

Small cap Gulf Navigation rose 3.5 percent, accounting for a quarter of all market trading. Blue chip Emaar Properties added 1.0 percent.

"The market looks like it's on the verge of a correction - there's not much buying interest in blue chips," said Hisham Khairy, head of trading for the institutional desk at MENA Corp.

"People are staying in banks for earnings and dividends. If we don't see other catalysts, we could have a minor correction until year-end."

In Qatar, the benchmark rose 0.5 percent, recovering from Sunday's two-week low. Shares in Qatari Investors Group jumped 9.9 percent to a record high on what traders said appeared to be institutional firms buying to obtain more seats on the board.

"The company will amend its board member seats allocation to represent ratios of ownership," a Qatar-based trader said on condition of anonymity.

The market had dropped for three consecutive sessions from Dec. 15's five-year peak, making prices attractive in key stocks. Qatar Electricity and Water gained 2.1 percent.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index advanced 0.1 percent to 8,562 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 3,237 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index ticked up 0.09 percent to 4,150 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to 10,453 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 7,635 points.

EGYPT

* The index declined 0.2 percent to 6,725 points.

OMAN

* The index retreated 0.1 percent to 6,793 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,204 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)