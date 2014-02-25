* Union Properties leads Dubai up on foreign ownership change

* Qatar's Nakilat falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

* Qatar Islamic Bank tumbles as it goes ex-dividend

* But strong Mesaieed Petrochemical debut expected on Wednesday

* Moody's report hits Egyptian banks

By Nadia Saleem and Raya Atallah

DUBAI, Feb 25 United Arab Emirates stock markets surged on Tuesday, resuming their bullish momentum after a sluggish start to the week, while weak earnings ahead of a new share listing weighed on Qatar. Other regional markets were mixed.

Dubai's index rose 1.8 percent, taking its 2014 gains to 24.5 percent - though it has remained in a range since hitting a five-year high on Feb. 17.

Shares in Union Properties led trading volumes and jumped 5.0 percent. The firm on Monday proposed increasing the limit on foreign investors' ownership of it to 25 percent.

Firms in the UAE and Qatar are preparing for an upgrade of their markets to emerging market status by index compiler MSCI, which will take place at the end of May. This is expected to draw about $500 million worth of passive foreign funds to each market, and more money in other types of funds.

Many active funds have already taken positions in these markets to benefit from the strong earnings growth expected in local economies.

"Investors would be looking at stocks that could outperform the benchmark and there are many reasons to pick stocks other than the blue chips that will be in the MSCI index, which will inevitably lead to a spill-over effect," said Amer Khan, senior executive officer at Shuaa Asset Management.

Blue chip Emaar Properties rose 2.9 percent, taking its 2014 gains to 18.1 percent.

QATAR

In Qatar, Nakilat, formally called Qatar Gas Transport Co, fell 2.2 percent after one of the world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas posted a 13 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday. It made a net profit of 176.5 million riyals ($48.5 million), trailing an analyst's estimate of 201 million riyals.

Qatar Islamic Bank tumbled 6.2 percent after the date passed for investors to qualify for its dividend.

Doha's benchmark shed 0.4 percent to trim its 2014 gains to 14.2 percent, easing off Monday's 67-month high.

"The key driver of valuations is the idea of what the earnings are supposed to be a year or two from now, rather than current earnings driving valuations. There are mega projects on the horizon in the UAE and Qatar, giving investors clarity on cash flows," Khan said.

Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, a unit of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, will debut on Qatar's bourse on Wednesday. The company raised 3.2 billion riyals in Qatar's first initial public offer of shares since 2010.

"There's strong demand in the market for Mesaieed, because there wasn't a lot of inventory to go around," said Ahmed Shehada, head of trading at QNB Financial Services.

"Retail investors have been selling in the market to release cash to buy into the new listing. A large number of IPO subscribers have gone to the exchange to release 50 percent of the shares."

Subscribers must hold the bulk of their allotted shares to qualify for a 50 percent bonus share issue after five years and a similar bonus after 10 years.

Mesaieed's IPO price was 10 riyals per share, and Shehada said fair-price valuations for the stock ranged between 18 and 21 riyals. Foreign investors were not allowed to buy the stock in the IPO but can buy in the secondary market.

EGYPT

Cairo's benchmark index slipped 0.2 percent, coming off Monday's five-year high.

Bank shares suffered after Moody's Investors Service maintained its negative outlook on the Egyptian banking sector despite improving earnings. It cited continuing political and social tensions and the government's strained finances, to which the banks are exposed.

Commercial International Bank fell 1.4 percent and EFG Hermes lost 2.8 percent.

"Moody's has under-rated the economy with its report and pushed the banking and financial sector down," said Hussein El Ghamry, a trader at Cairo's Pharos Holding.

Later on Tuesday, the country's outgoing Housing Minister Ibrahim Mahlab said he had been asked to form a new government after the last one unexpectedly resigned on Monday, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Speedy formation of a new government would likely be positive for the market, although most investors are waiting for army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to declare his bid for the presidency.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's bourse was little changed. Kuwait's market was closed for a public holiday and will resume trading on Sunday.

