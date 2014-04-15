* Banks, property developers lift Qatar's bourse
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 15 Qatar's bourse rallied on
Tuesday after a two-day pull-back and Saudi Arabia's market
continued to firm after positive first-quarter results, while
bourses in the United Arab Emirates succumbed to renewed
profit-taking.
Qatar's index rose 1.5 percent with property names
leading the turnover. Shares in United Development
added 2.4 percent and Barwa Real Estate gained 1.4
percent.
Qatar National Bank, however, contributed most to
the increase, gaining 2.6 percent. The lender's shares are very
likely to be included in the MSCI emerging markets index at the
end of May along with some other stocks from Qatar and the UAE.
But exchange data shows foreigners have already invested
heavily in QNB and some analysts believe the MSCI upgrade will
be followed by profit-taking.
Another Qatari lender, Ahli Bank, on Tuesday
became the first local bank to report its first-quarter
earnings. The bank made a net profit of 150.8 million riyals
($41.4 million) versus 135.1 million riyals a year earlier. The
figure was slightly higher than QNB's forecast of 148.6 million
riyals, and Ahli Bank's shares rose 3.3 percent.
UAE markets edged higher after opening but then changed
direction. Abu Dhabi's bourse, which went up 0.5 percent
shortly after the opening, ended the day down 1.0 percent,
largely because Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Etisalat
shed 3.7 and 0.9 percent respectively.
Dubai's main index slid 1.6 percent under the
weight of lenders Emirates NBD, which was down 5.1
percent, and Dubai Islamic Bank, which slipped 2.5
percent.
"It might be a sort of slight correction that was long
awaited and is healthy for the market," said Ali Adou, portfolio
manager at The National Investor.
One of the few Dubai stocks that rose was Islamic insurer
Takaful Emarat. The stock added 3.4 percent after the
company's chief executive told Reuters that it expected to post
a profit for the first quarter of this year and an annual profit
in 2014 for the first time since it was founded in 2008.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's main index rose 0.6 percent, led by
the insurance sector which gained 1.8 percent after
Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source,
that four local insurance companies were in talks to merge -
consolidation that could benefit the industry.
The report did not name the companies. Twenty-six out of 34
listed Saudi insurers were up on Tuesday.
Most other sectors also gained as more companies released
first-quarter results. Samba Financial Group, which
reported a net profit of 1.24 billion riyals ($331 million),
gained 1.7 percent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average
forecast a profit of 1.14 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), however, slid
0.8 percent after its quarterly profit fell 48 percent to 125.2
million riyals, well below the forecast of Bakheet Investment
Group, which had forecast 213.1 million riyals.
Egypt's bourse continued to recover from heavy
profit-taking seen in late March and early April, rising 1.8
percent.
Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) led
the gains, jumping 9.9 percent after it announced its first-ever
cash dividend. TMG said on Tuesday it would distribute a cash
dividend of around 0.145 pounds per share after profits grew in
2013.
Another developer, SODIC, whose shares are not
included in the main index, added 4.2 percent after signing a
dispute settlement with Egypt's government, agreeing to pay 900
million Egyptian pounds ($129 million) over seven years after a
revaluation of its Eastown scheme in Cairo.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 4,686 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 1.0 percent to 5,086 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.5 percent to 12,322 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 9,505 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 1.8 percent to 8,027 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,514 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,376 points.
($1 = 3.6405 Qatar Riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)