By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 29 First-quarter results from large-cap companies weighed on bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar on Tuesday, while Dubai edged higher in muted trade.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.4 percent as shares in National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) fell 1.7 percent. NBAD, UAE's largest lender by market value, reported a flat first-quarter profit on Monday and warned that competition was beginning to be squeeze margins.

Shares in another large lender, First Gulf Bank, slid 0.9 percent.

Food and beverage firm Agthia Group gained 2 percent after posting a 32 percent rise in first-quarter profit. The firm earned 49 million dirhams ($13.34 million) in the period, while EFG Hermes had forecast its profit at 42.3 million dirhams.

Doha's bourse slid 0.6 percent. Industries Qatar, was the main drag, falling 1.2 percent to decline for a second day since posting a 38 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, trailing analysts' forecasts.

Shares in Commercial Bank of Qatar climbed 0.9 percent after its first-quarter profit rose 8.5 percent to 548 million riyals ($150.5 million), above analysts' average estimate of 468.5 million riyals.

"We reiterate our 'buy' recommendation and our dividend adjusted target price of 110 riyals," VTB Capital analyst Digvijay Singh said in a note. "The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3, which is a 25 percent discount to the sector, based on annualised first-quarter results alone."

DUBAI, SAUDI

In Dubai, the main index added 0.2 percent despite the trading volume falling by nearly half from Monday.

Developer Emaar Properties retreated 1.4 percent after making strong gains earlier this month, but local lenders helped offset its decline. Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank gained 1.0 and 1.1 percent respectively.

Saudi Arabia's bourse edged down 0.1 percent with declines in most sectors.

Shares in Methanol Chemicals Company fell 1.1 percent after the firm said that the total costs of unscheduled shutdowns at its facilities was 22 million riyals ($5.9 million).

Developer Jabal Omar topped turnover for a second day, rising 4.5 percent. The company has not made any statements this week.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 5,085 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,072 points.

QATAR

* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 12,627 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index eased 0.1 percent to 9,563 points.

EGYPT

* The index declined 0.2 percent to 8,150 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slid 0.2 percent to 7,409 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.03 percent to 1,426 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,742 points. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals) ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Editing by Matt Smith)