* Banks drag down Abu Dhabi bourse
* Qatar rebounds on higher volume
* Global Telecom lifts Egypt's market
* Oman's Nawras gains after Q1 profit rise
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates remained weak on Wednesday while bourses in Qatar and
Egypt rebounded after several days of losses.
Dubai's bourse edged down 0.5 percent with declines
across the board. Lender Emirates NBD, down 2 percent,
was the main drag.
Shares in Arabtec's, which soared 50 percent this
month, fell 0.6 percent in early trade before trading was
suspended for the rest of the day from 0700 GMT when its annual
shareholder meeting opened.
At the meeting, Arabtec proposed to replace a 10-percent
cash dividend for 2013 - suggested earlier by its board - with
additional bonus shares.
Arabtec chief executive Hasan Ismaik also said the company
would spin off and float 40 percent of its construction business
in an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi bourse slated for
2015.
With Dubai's year-to-date gains at 51 percent, Middle East
fund managers have become more cautious about the UAE because of
concern that Dubai may be overheating, a monthly Reuters survey
showed on Wednesday.
Twenty-seven percent of managers in the latest survey expect
to raise their UAE equity allocations in the next three months,
while 40 percent expect to reduce them. That is a major swing
from the March survey, when 40 percent were bullish and only 20
percent bearish.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slid 0.5 percent largely
because of banking stocks.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 2.1 percent,
Union National Bank fell 1.9 percent and National Bank
of Abu Dhabi slipped 1.7 percent.
QATAR, EGYPT
Doha's index rose 0.4 percent as trading increased
from Monday and some large-caps rebounded after several days of
losses.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan was the main
support, gaining 1.9 percent, while Doha Bank rose 2.7
percent. Industries Qatar added 0.7 percent, reversing
some of the losses that weak first-quarter results sparked
earlier this week.
However, shares in Barwa Real Estate fell 3.9
percent even though the company reported a 67 percent jump in
first-quarter profit on Wednesday.
Egypt's index climbed 1.3 percent largely due to
Global Telecom, which gained 2.8 percent on
higher-than-average volume.
The stock had pulled back slightly after surging 15 percent
last week on news the firm had resolved a long-running dispute
with the Algerian government by selling a majority stake in the
country's biggest telecoms operator for $2.6 billion.
Elsewhere, shares in Oman's No.2 telecom operator, Nawras
, climbed 1.8 percent after it reported a 14 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,059 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 0.5 percent to 5,045 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 12,678 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 9,585 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 8,256 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 7,408 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,427 points.
OMAN
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 6,727 points.
