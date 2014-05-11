* Dubai's hot stocks retreat after strong gains
* Arabtec posts the biggest daily loss
* Qatar hits new all-time closing high
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 11 Dubai's bourse posted its biggest
daily loss in a month on Sunday as retail investors booked
profits, while Qatar's benchmark hit a new all-time closing
high, buoyed in part by the imminent upgrade of the Gulf state
to emerging market status.
Dubai's index dropped 3.1 percent and Emaar
Properties and Emirates NBD were the main
drags, down 1.9 and 3.2 percent, respectively.
But smaller names displayed more volatility. Arabtec
fell 9.2 percent, Deyaar dropped 6.8 percent
and Air Arabia was down 6.3 percent.
"We have some profit-taking in the market by retail
investors... and I think institutional investors are not really
present," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The
National Investor.
The sell-offs focused on the names that had been subject to
most speculation in recent weeks, he said.
Contractor Arabtec's share price has more than tripled this
year, while the value of Union Properties stock has more than
doubled. Air Arabia had lagged the wider market but became one
of the top performers this month, jumping 20 percent.
Last week, Arabtec said its first-quarter profit had jumped
121 percent. But some analysts say the figure,
while formidable, might be not high enough to support such a
sharp share price increase.
"I think it's just another bout of profit taking, which is
probably healthy, and I think it was really led by Arabtec,"
said Sanyalak Manibhandu, senior analyst at NBAD Securities.
"Investors have seen the first-quarter numbers and are
waiting for the conference call with the management this week.
They are probably saying to themselves they can't justify such
high multiples."
Arabtec branched out this year into development with a $40
billion project in Egypt, trades at a trailing price-to-earnings
ratio of 62, while other builders and developers in the Gulf are
within 20 to 26.
Henin from The National Investor said the market was likely
to continue moving in large swings as investors prepared for the
upgrade of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to emerging market
status by index compiler MSCI at the end of this month.
"We should expect to see more volatility in the coming
weeks," he said.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.2 percent to 4,988 points,
breaking through support at 5,000 points. The main drag on the
market was property firm Aldar, which fell 6.1
percent.
Only a handful of stocks closed higher. Green Crescent
Insurance, whose profit surged to 6.3 million dirhams
in the first quarter, jumped 7.2 percent.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's bourse, on the other hand, rose 0.3 percent
to a new all-time closing high of 12,995 points, although
trading volume fell 40 percent compared with last Thursday.
It faces resistance at the psychologically important 13,000
point level and then at 13,069 points, the historical intra-day
high.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan was the main support, gaining
0.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index pulled back 0.2 percent,
dragged down by banks and cement makers.
Shares in Riyad Bank fell 1.3 percent and Samba
Financial Group was down 1.1 percent. Yamamah Saudi
Cement and Yanbu Cement Co fell 2.2 and 1.7
percent, respectively.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 3.1 percent to 5,139 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 1.2 percent to 4,988 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 12,995 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 9,765 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.2 percent to 8,227 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.03 percent to 7,409 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 1,467 points.
OMAN
* The index slid 0.7 percent to 6,781 points.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)