* Cairo benchmark up 87 pct since army ousted Mursi
* Saudi Arabia ends 11-day rising streak
* But Saudi hospital firm Al Hammadi continues soaring
* Gulf Finance House rises in Dubai on sukuk plan
* Omantel edges up after Q2 earnings beat forecasts
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Aug 12 Property stocks led Egypt's main
share index to a six-year high on Tuesday, while soft
international oil prices ended an 11-day rising streak for Saudi
Arabia's stock market.
The main Egyptian benchmark rose 0.4 percent, its
sixth gain in seven sessions, to 9,274 points, bringing its
gains to 87 percent since the army ousted president Mohamed
Mursi in July 2013.
SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed property
developer, jumped 9.5 percent, while its larger rivals Talaat
Moustafa and Palm Hill Development Co gained
1.0 and 2.1 percent respectively.
"It's housing and real estate today, but the banking sector
in the past few weeks was a major contributor to the index
gains, led by CIB and EFG Hermes," said Mohamed Radwan, head of
equities at Pharos Securities in Cairo.
Commercial International Bank (CIB) climbed 0.2
percent on Tuesday to stand up 39 percent in 2014, while EFG
Hermes rose 2.9 percent to its highest close since
January 2011.
"The market had been under pressure for three years - longer
if you include the global financial crisis - and it made a fresh
start with Mursi ousted and Sisi coming on board," said Radwan,
referring to the election of former army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi as president in May.
A Human Rights Watch report on Tuesday called for a United
Nations enquiry into what the group described as systematic
killings of demonstrators that likely amounted to crimes against
humanity. This had no significant impact on the
market.
"The market has been resilient to any negative news in
recent weeks and months, even to terrorist attacks that happen
on a random basis," said Radwan.
"This is because of high local participation in the market,
compared to foreign investors who have been absent. If
foreigners were more involved, we would have seen a more
negative reaction."
"Institutions are getting more involved in Egyptian stocks
in terms of both volume and value," said Allen Sandeep, director
of research at Naeem Holdings in Cairo.
Yet foreign funds still account for under 10 percent of
market turnover, he estimated. "Sooner or later that percentage
will increase. We might see a few minor market corrections, but
the longer-term trend is moving only one way and that is up."
Institutions have drawn confidence from government moves to
cut energy subsidies, while the Egyptian pound's stability has
boosted sentiment, Sandeep said.
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.1 percent from
Monday's six-year high as Brent crude oil slumped to a
nine-month low. This ended an 11-session winning streak that was
sparked by authorities announcing plans to allow direct foreign
ownership of shares from early next year.
"The announcement has led investors to not really look at
market fundamentals, but the weakness in oil prices will have an
impact, especially for Saudi's petrochemical companies, and so
may trigger a correction," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset
management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Henin also warned the impact of opening the market to direct
foreign ownership might not be as significant as many investors
were hoping.
"The market is not that cheap, so it's not such a great
opportunity for foreign investors and the market is already very
liquid," said Henin. "I think the news has been overbought."
However hospital firm Al Hammadi, a play on the
Saudi health care industry which foreign investors are expected
to favour, soared a further 10.0 percent to 94.0 riyals. It
listed at an IPO price of 28 riyals in mid-July.
In the United Arab Emirates, the Dubai and Abu
Dhabi benchmarks each fell 0.2 percent in sluggish trade.
The Dubai-listed shares of Gulf Finance House,
however, rose 1.9 percent and trading volume surged after it
said it would list a planned $200 million sukuk issue on NASDAQ
Dubai.
The issuance, part of a previously announced scheme to
restructure liabilities, will be conducted in coming months
subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.
Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) rose 0.6 percent
after it posted a flat second-quarter net profit of 31.5 million
rials ($81.8 million) that beat analysts' forecasts, despite
revenue declining.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 4,812 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.2 percent to 4,987 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 1.1 percent to 13,279 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 10,589 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 9,274 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,235 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 1,478 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 7,292 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)