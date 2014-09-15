* Arabtec jumps on hopes for stake increase by Aabar
* Source close to ex-CEO says deal agreed in principle
* S&P Dow Jones Indices to upgrade UAE, Qatar on Sept. 22
* Egypt ends profit-taking bout
* Saudi index posts biggest decline in 12 weeks
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 15 Builder Arabtec helped
lift Dubai's bourse on Monday as investors speculated that Abu
Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments might increase its stake in
the firm and pay a premium to the market price.
The Dubai index rose 0.5 percent as Arabtec jumped
3.7 percent to 4.77 dirhams and dominated trading volumes. News
channel Al Arabiya reported on Monday that former Arabtec chief
executive Ismaik had agreed to sell half of his 27.90 percent
stake in the firm to Aabar at a price of between 5.00 and 5.50
dirhams per share; it quoted unnamed sources.
After trading closed, a source close to Ismaik told Reuters
that he had agreed in principle to sell at least part of his
stake. The source declined to elaborate on the deal's size or
price and Arabtec, from which Ismaik resigned abruptly in June,
declined to comment on the matter.
A large enough deal would make Aabar, which already owns
18.94 percent of Arabtec, the company's biggest shareholder and
reassure the market of its commitment to the firm.
Arabtec shares plunged 70 percent between mid-May and early
July as the deep-pocketed Aabar slightly reduced its stake in
the company and investors feared that Ismaik might dump his
shares on the market after resigning.
Abu Dhabi's bourse was nearly flat but investment
firm Waha Capital surged 6.5 percent after announcing
that its board would discuss a share buyback programme on Sept.
17. The company provided no details of the programme.
Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent largely on the
back of Qatar National Bank (QNB), which rose 1.8
percent. After trading closed, the bank said it had acquired a
further 11 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank
Transnational Incorporated in a deal worth
$283 million.
QNB acquired a 12.5 percent stake in Ecobank from Nigerian
bad bank Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) earlier
this month.
S&P Dow Jones Indices reiterated in a statement on Monday
its previously announced decision to upgrade the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar to emerging market status on Sept. 22, and
said the weightings would be 1.0 and 0.9 percent respectively.
However, the total assets of funds tracking that benchmark
are believed to be much smaller than those following MSCI's
emerging market index, to which the UAE and Qatar were added at
the end of May, so the market impact looks likely to be minor.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said it could not provide a figure for
assets benchmarked to its index.
EGYPT, SAUDI
Egypt's benchmark added 0.2 percent, ending a
five-day profit-taking bout. Shares in Telecom Egypt
rose 1.3 percent to 14.49 pounds after Barclays raised its
target price for the stock to 15.00 pounds from 14.80 pounds.
Saudi Arabia's bourse fell 0.9 percent, its biggest
daily decline in 12 weeks, as the uptrend ignited by the news
that the kingdom would open its market to foreign investors
appeared to be running out of steam.
The benchmark had risen as much as 14 percent following the
July 22 announcement by Saudi Arabia's stock market regulator
that qualified foreign investors would be allowed to buy local
stocks directly early next year.
The key petrochemical and banking sectors
pulled back 0.8 and 1.5 percent respectively on Monday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,018 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,157 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 14,137 points.
EGYPT
* The index added 0.2 percent to 9,446 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 10,933 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.6 percent to 7,544 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 7,471 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,466 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)