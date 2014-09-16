* Dubai's Emaar reveals strong demand for malls unit IPO

* Retail investors cash out again to participate

* Saudi's Savola rises after hiring bank for potential acquisition

* Egypt rises on successful $8.5 bln Suez Canal fund-raising

* Deal shows renewed confidence in economy

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Sept 16 A rush by Dubai's retail investors to take part in the initial public offer of Emaar Properties' malls unit put pressure on the emirate's stock market on Tuesday, while successful fund-raising for the Suez Canal expansion lifted stocks in Egypt.

Emaar said late on Monday that institutional investors had committed to buying all the shares offered to them in the flotation of its shopping malls business, only a day after the IPO was launched.

Dubai's largest property developer plans to raise as much as 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) from the offer of a 15 percent stake in Emaar Malls Group (EMG), which is expected to be the Gulf's biggest stock sale since 2008.

Emaar aims to sell about 30 percent of the offered shares to retail investors in a separate tranche, and Monday's announcement appeared to have prompted them to submit more purchase applications, leading them to cash out of other stocks to raise money. Emaar has said it will allocate shares on a pro rata basis in case of oversubscription.

Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent while shares in Emaar itself slid 1.8 percent. Retail investors were net sellers of stocks, according to bourse data.

"It's a big IPO so some investors have to manage their allocations and may have to offload some parent company shares," said Harshjit Oza, property and banking analyst at Naeem brokerage in Cairo.

"The stock has been very volatile and I think you're going to see this volatility until EMG gets listed."

The offer closes on Sept. 24 for retail investors and on Sept. 26 for institutional investors, with EMG shares then listing on the Dubai Financial Market on Oct. 2.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent because of banks. Union National Bank fell 2.6 percent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank edged down 0.9 percent and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain tumbled 7.4 percent.

Qatar's benchmark hit an all-time intra-day high of 14,255 points but closed flat as Qatar National Bank pulled back 1.9 percent, erasing the previous day's gains and offsetting the rise of other stocks.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's index rebounded after a few days of profit-taking and rose 0.6 percent. Food maker Savola Group was the main support, rising 2.1 percent after the company said it had picked JP Morgan to advise on its potential purchase of a stake in Kuwait Food Co.

Egypt's bourse was the best performer in the region, rising 0.9 percent after the country raised the $8.5 billion it needs to fund a project to expand the Suez Canal in just eight days.

The money came from the sale of investment certificates backed by the central bank and the government.

"It shows that things are back on track and people have confidence in the economy," said Naeem's Oza.

Officials have said the expansion will boost annual revenues from the Suez Canal, which is operated by the state-owned Suez Canal Authority, to $13.5 billion by 2023 from $5 billion currently.

Canal revenues are a vital source of hard currency for the country, which has suffered a slump in tourism and foreign investment since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,985 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,150 points.

QATAR

* The index was flat at 14,138 points.

EGYPT

* The index added 0.9 percent to 9,534 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 10,993 points.

KUWAIT

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 7,573 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,488 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,469 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)